After worse-than-expected inflation figures hit mortgages in May, homeowners face an anxious wait to see how much their repayments will rise. Here’s what to do about it.

The cost of living crisis has had a knack for throwing up nasty surprises over the past 18 months. The recent inflation news was no different.

While, on the face of it, there was good news - falling inflation means our wages are much likelier to keep up with price rises - the bad news was hidden in the detail. Markets got spooked by the fact that core inflation actually increased.

The fact that we are still talking about this news almost a fortnight on shows how deep its economic ramifications have been. The mortgage market has been thrown into disarray by the figures, with many deals simply disappearing from the market over the past week.

We’re not yet at Liz Truss levels of panic (at the time of writing, at least), but a monumental spanner has been thrown into the works of anyone whose mortgage deal is coming to a close.

After months of decline, mortgage rates are suddenly heading upwards again. According to comparison site Uswitch, as of 1 June the average two-year fix was sitting at 5.64%, while a typical five-year fixed rate had broken through the 5% barrier (5.04%) having been 4.78% just a week earlier.

So, if you need to remortgage in the coming weeks, what should you do? Here is a quick plan of action.

1. Consider your options

There are three main options at your disposal if you’re coming to the end of your mortgage deal: fix again, go for a tracker or drop onto a standard variable rate (SVR).

With forecasts now envisaging that the Bank of England will hike interest rates to 5% later in June before implementing further increases up to a high of 5.5% later this year, and with inflation proving to be much stickier than expected, the consensus is that higher rates will be here to stay until at least late-2024.

A mortgage broker can save you money on your mortgage (image: Adobe)

In my view, this thinking rules out an SVR or a tracker. SVRs are mostly running at a rate of between 7.5% and 8% - well above the price of a fix. Meanwhile, trackers look set to remain higher for longer (most will already be above 5.5%) given they follow the movements of the Bank of England rate.

The advantage of both is that you can exit early without a fee, potentially opening up cheaper fixes if/when everything calms down in the mortgage market. You also may get access to lower rates much more quickly than you would on a fix. But both products are a major gamble at the moment given the economic turbulence we’re seeing.

However, fixes are climbing - and fast. So, if you want to go for one, you must act quickly. I would recommend talking to a mortgage broker about it as soon as you possibly can.

2. Can you overpay on your current rate?

If you’re coming to the end of a fixed deal, the chances are that you signed up for it before the Bank of England began to hike interest rates. Therefore, the deal you’re on is likely to have a much lower rate than what’s currently available on the market.

In this situation, it might be worth overpaying your mortgage up to the limit set out in the contract you have with your lender. Not only will this reduce the total amount of mortgage you have left to pay on the cheap, it could also mean you qualify for a better remortgaging rate.

Borrowing rates tend to get cheaper the closer you get to paying your mortgage off. Lenders apply different rates to different loan-to-value ratio (LTV) bands. So, if you overpay to the extent you can drop into a lower band, you’ll save yourself a decent wodge of money come remortgaging time.

Before you make a decision, consider whether or not you have the disposable income and/or savings in place to overpay - and if so, by how much. It’s not worth chasing it and falling into debt (especially at today’s interest rates) if the money simply isn’t there for you to viably go for it.

3. Contact a mortgage broker

Now more than ever is the time to talk to a mortgage broker. Their expertise is worth its weight in gold and their contacts mean they can often access better deals than those available on the open market.