Top tip

NationalWorld's money editor Henry Sandercock explains why now is the time to talk to a mortgage broker

The drop in mortgage products is likely to be a concern to anyone who is in the process of applying for a mortgage. But given the fall in availability is not as severe as it was last autumn, I’d take this news as an indicator of how tough the market is at present rather than as something that could scupper your dreams of moving house.

The biggest concern is how expensive mortgage deals could get. Should the Bank of England increase rates several times this year, as expected, pricier mortgages will be with us for longer. Current thinking suggests that now might be a good time to sign on for a short-term fix to avoid the risk of being exposed to worse rates down the line.

What I recommend is speaking to a mortgage advisor. From personal experience, they can help to save you money. Not only can they access better-than-market rates, but their expert knowledge of the market means they may be able to time your application to coincide with cheaper rates.

For example, the mortgage broker I used delayed my application for a week because she could see rates were likely to reduce. It only shaved off a few decimal points from my mortgage rate, but it’s given me a bit of extra money I would otherwise not have had.