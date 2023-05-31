The number of mortgage products available to potential house buyers has tumbled 7% in the space of a week, research by a personal finance comparison website has found.
Market analysis by Moneyfactscompare has shown 373 fixed and variable rate mortgages disappeared from the market between 22 May and 30 May, taking the number of UK products to 5,012. However, availability levels remain more than double what they were in October 2022 when Liz Truss’s Mini Budget caused chaos in the market.
The latest figures come after a set of worse-than-expected inflation statistics, which suggested the UK cost of living crisis isn’t budging as quickly as economists had hoped. Core inflation - a metric the Bank of England follows closely when setting interest rates - actually increased.
It has led to a surge in mortgage rates as markets now expect the UK central bank will hike its base rate in a bid to bring inflation down. Earlier in May, the Bank lifted rates to a 14-year high of 4.5%, with its next announcement set to come in June.
But why does this mean mortgage products are being pulled from the market - and will it impact you if you’re looking to buy a home?
Why is there chaos in the mortgage market?
As we saw last autumn - when Liz Truss’s policies threatened to make inflation worse and also led to a drop in market confidence in the UK’s public finances - mortgage lenders do not like economic uncertainty. The uncertainty blighting the UK economy at present is down to two slightly different, but related, issues.
On the one hand, a bad set of inflation statistics has led to fears the Bank of England could ratchet up interest rates to their highest level since February 2008. On the other, markets are growing sceptical about the government’s economic plans after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt suggested two of Rishi Sunak’s five key pledges for 2023 were contradictory. Hunt said he would accept a recession if it brought interest rates down (a statement which put Sunak’s plans to ‘halve inflation’ and ‘grow the economy’ in opposition to one another).
Fears about the bank rate have fed into rising swap rates, according to several market analysts including Hargreaves Lansdown. This market is now behaving as if the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 5.5% by the end of this year.
The way the swaps market works is complicated, but what you need to know is that when rates rise there, fixed rate deals usually become more expensive. The other thing to note, according to Mark Harris - CEO of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients - is that swap rates can be volatile, so what we’re seeing could merely be a “knee-jerk reaction”.
Meanwhile, concerns about the government’s economic plans in light of worse-than-expected inflation have fed into a surge in bond yields (i.e. the return investors get if they hold government debt). Yields tend to rise when markets lose confidence in the UK’s public finances. In the wake of the latest inflation data on 24 May, they surged close to where they were when Liz Truss was Prime Minister.
At a public finance level, this is bad news because it makes government borrowing more expensive. But it is also bad news for mortgages, as bond yields influence how much lenders fix their rates at.
Again, the reason why is fairly complicated. But, put very briefly, mortgage lenders sell financial products to investors that are based on the mortgage rates they sell. To attract investors in, the rates of return have to be competitive with bond yields. So when bond yields rise, mortgages tend to get more expensive.
Why are mortgage deals being pulled?
In response to the issues we’ve outlined, mortgage lenders have two main options: make their products more expensive or remove them from sale to wait to see if the changes in the market are a flash in the pan or a sign of something more permanent.
Most financial institutions, including two of the largest mortgage lenders Nationwide and Halifax, have increased rates with averages for short and mid-term products now sitting above 5%. But some lenders have taken the other route.
According to Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfactscompare, product withdrawals have mostly affected “selected fixed products”. But she added that the moves may be temporary.
She said: “Product choice has started to fall, and as may be expected, average fixed mortgage rates are on the rise. This volatility is down to the concerns surrounding future interest rate hikes, and lenders are reassessing their propositions.”
NationalWorld's money editor Henry Sandercock explains why now is the time to talk to a mortgage broker
The drop in mortgage products is likely to be a concern to anyone who is in the process of applying for a mortgage. But given the fall in availability is not as severe as it was last autumn, I’d take this news as an indicator of how tough the market is at present rather than as something that could scupper your dreams of moving house.
The biggest concern is how expensive mortgage deals could get. Should the Bank of England increase rates several times this year, as expected, pricier mortgages will be with us for longer. Current thinking suggests that now might be a good time to sign on for a short-term fix to avoid the risk of being exposed to worse rates down the line.
What I recommend is speaking to a mortgage advisor. From personal experience, they can help to save you money. Not only can they access better-than-market rates, but their expert knowledge of the market means they may be able to time your application to coincide with cheaper rates.
For example, the mortgage broker I used delayed my application for a week because she could see rates were likely to reduce. It only shaved off a few decimal points from my mortgage rate, but it’s given me a bit of extra money I would otherwise not have had.