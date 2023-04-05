Although mortgage rates and inflation are significantly higher than in 2022, Zoopla says market conditions appear to be returning to pre-Covid pandemic norms

The last six months have hardly been an attractive time to buy a home given the cost of living crisis.

So, it will come as no surprise that house prices have been suffering as a result. Last month, Nationwide revealed annual property price growth in the UK had declined by the largest amount since 2009 - albeit after prices grew to record highs in 2022. But, within this decline, prices have continued to rocket in some markets, for example coastal towns.

Now, new research from Zoopla has found the housing market appears to be returning to its pre-Covid-19 pandemic norms. It says it has seen availability and demand grow, at the same time as sellers are becoming more willing to discount their asking prices.

So, what else did Zoopla find in its latest HPI - and what does it think will happen in 2023?

How does the Zoopla House Price Index work?

Digital estate agency Zoopla bases its house price index on several different data inputs, including sold prices, mortgage valuations and agreed sales.

It means it is covering more bases than Rightmove (which is based on house asking prices), as well as Halifax and Nationwide (who base their findings on mortgage offers). But it is also more city-focused, basing its data on 20 cities containing 35% of the UK’s housing stock and 43% of its total value.

House prices have fallen - albeit from near record highs (image: Getty Images)

What does the latest Zoopla House Price Index show?

The latest Zoopla HPI for the four weeks to 26 March 2023 showed yet another dip in the rate of UK house price growth. Quarterly growth is now at its weakest level since 2011, the company says.

Prices were up 4.1% year-on-year at an average of £259,700 - although they are now 1% below where they were in October 2022. In cities, annual prices grew at an even slower rate, sitting 3.4% up against a year ago at £295,400.

However, the housing market is not as gloomy as had been feared in the aftermath of the Liz Truss mini budget, Zoopla says. It found the availability of homes is 65% up compared to this time last year. In practice, this means the average estate agent has 25 homes available compared to just 14 in March 2022.

Demand is 16% higher than the level it was in 2019 - the last year of ‘normal’ market conditions before the Covid pandemic. While the number of agreed sales is down 16% year-on-year, it is 11% above where it was in March 2019.

Zoopla says the market is being supported by sellers discounting their properties. On average, they are accepting offers 4% (£14,000) below their initial asking price.

According to Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, the latest figures show the UK property market is now “more balanced” than it has been during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said: “Levels of supply have recovered and buyers and sellers are not miles apart on where they see pricing and this means deals are being agreed at an increasing rate.

Sellers in the South of England are seeing buyer demand and house price growth fall (image: Getty Images)

“Prices are drifting lower compared to a year ago but fears of a major downturn in prices are overdone. Falling mortgage rates and a strong labour market are supporting activity levels from committed movers who need to be realistic on price if they are serious about moving home in 2023. We expect to see levels of activity continue to steadily improve over Easter and into the summer and the second half of 2023.”

Most of the activity is expected in the first-time buyer and ‘second-stepper’ categories, with existing homeowners likely to be waiting to see what happens to the economy before returning to the market, Zoopla says.

How do house prices compare across the country?

Zoopla’s research has found people are now favouring the most affordable areas over those that saw the biggest price increases during Covid.

Barrow-in-Furness house prices were down by 2.7%, from £148,954 to £144,955

It says demand has grown across Scotland, Wales and the North East, while southern England and the Midlands are seeing fewer enquiries from prospective buyers. Part of the reason for this is an estimated 20% fall in buyer purchasing power amid record inflation and high interest rates. Hybrid working, where people are not travelling into the office on one or two days a week, is also fueling the change given people can look further afield for a home than they could before the pandemic.

Wales has recorded the strongest annual price growth in the UK, with homes now 5.9% more expensive than a year ago. Not far behind are the West Midlands (+5.4%), North West (+5.4%) and the East Midlands (+5.3%). At the other end of the scale, London is 1.4% up against the year, with the South East seeing 3.3% growth and Scotland’s price sitting 3.4% higher.

This is borne out on a city-by-city basis too. Here are where the biggest differences in the annual rate of growth are being seen:

Biggest annual growth increases (%)

Nottingham: average price is £201,100 (+6.6%)

Birmingham: £205,600 (+6.1%)

Manchester: £219,200 (+5.8%)

Leicester: £226,100 (+5.7%)

Cardiff: £254,100 (+5.5%)

Weakest annual price changes (%)