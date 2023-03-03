The government has been applying cost of living help to energy bills this winter - but this support, along with the energy price guarantee, is due to end

Despite the UK having a milder-than-average winter - albeit with one last cold snap set to strike in March - the cost of living crisis has meant people across the country have struggled to afford to heat and power their homes.

Energy bills soared in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While wholesale gas prices are now coming down, they are not expected to feed into household gas and electricity bills for several months yet.

Forecasts for energy prices became so bad last year that the various Conservative governments felt compelled to intervene. Liz Truss announced the energy price guarantee, after Rishi Sunak (whilst serving as Boris Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer) had brought in a £400 energy bills support scheme.

Initially intended to be a loan households would have to pay back, the scheme became a discount on energy bills last summer. But it is set to expire alongside the lower rate of the energy price guarantee - something campaigners have warned could create a cost of living cliff-edge from next month.

Several other utility bills are also due to see significant hikes in April, including water bills, council tax, as well as mobile and broadband deals. Experts fear these increases will drive inflation up from its already high levels.

So, when will you see the last of the £400 energy bills support scheme payments in your energy bill?

What is the energy bills support scheme?

Announced as part of the Boris Johnson government’s first cost of living intervention in February 2022, the scheme was initially set to be a £200 loan that would apply to household bills from October 2022. Rishi Sunak intended that his ‘rebate’ would be repaid by households in £40 instalments over a five year period from 2023.

At the time of the announcement, energy bills had been rising because of global demand for gas as economies had started reopening after the Covid-19 pandemic. Prices had also crept up yet further because the West was warning of a Russian invasion into Ukraine. When it eventually took place, wholesale prices skyrocketed.

The government’s energy bills support has helped households across the UK this winter (image: Adobe)

After political pressure and a consultation on the scheme, Sunak converted the package into a £400 grant that would not need to be repaid. It meant households would get a discount of £66 to £67 a month on their energy bills over a six-month period across the coldest months of the year.

Most households will have seen these payments reflected in their supplier bill statements since October. Those with prepayment meters have had to use a voucher scheme to access the discount, while people in other types of accommodation have been urged to apply for a one-off payment.

When is the last government energy payment?

The final £67 instalment of the energy bills support scheme will be reflected in household gas and electricity bills for March 2023.

So, while it applies to this month, some people may not see it reflected in their account statement until April. If you are applying for the scheme’s lump sum payment, the support may not arrive until later in April.

What is the latest on the energy price guarantee?

At the same time as the £400 energy bills support scheme will end, the energy price guarantee announced by Liz Truss is set to become much less generous.

Truss had initially intended for the support - which involves the government paying suppliers to cap energy unit prices - to work out as an average household bill of around £2,500 for a two-year period. She announced it just days after Ofgem had revealed its energy price cap, which most households were sitting on at the time, would rise from £1,971 per year to £3,549 in October.

But after her mini budget threatened to derail the UK economy, the support was scaled back by Kwasi Kwarteng’s replacement as Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt. During the Autumn Statement he delivered after Rishi Sunak had been installed as PM, Hunt said the scheme would stay at £2,500 until April 2023, after which the support would be set at £3,000 (20% higher) for a 12-month period.

Martin Lewis is urging all mobile phone users to check their contracts (Photo: ITV)

With wholesale energy prices having fallen significantly since then, the scheme is set to become redundant from July 2023 when the Ofgem price cap is likely to fall well below £3,000. But for the three months from April to June, Ofgem has revealed energy bills will be £3,280 - a figure that will expose consumers to the full 20% hike the less generous support will entail.

Cost of living campaigners and experts, including Martin Lewis, have urged the government to reconsider its plans. They have argued that the situation could push millions into fuel poverty.

Despite initially batting away any suggestions he would commit to any further public spending in his upcoming Spring Budget, Jeremy Hunt could be about to change tack and keep the £2,500 limit in place, according to Martin Lewis.