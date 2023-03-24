With the cost of living crisis squeezing personal finances, here’s the latest advice on what to do if your mortgage fixed-rate deal is coming to an end

Since the turmoil at the end of 2022, it’s been hard to predict where the economy will head next.

Consumers are caught in the middle of these two economic forces. On the one hand, they are seeing their purchasing power fall as prices rise. But on the other hand, many households are being squeezed by the higher cost of borrowing brought on by interest rate rises.

So, what is the latest advice for people looking to remortgage - and can we expect mortgage rates to fall in 2023?

What are current UK mortgage rates?

In the wake of the mini budget in September 2022, mortgage rates rocketed to more than 6%, having been around 2% just a year earlier.

They have been gradually falling ever since, with the best rates now sitting between 4.15% and 4.25% for shorter-term fixes (two or three-year deals) and longer-term deals (five to 10-year fixes) lying closer to 3.9%, according to MoneyFacts.co.uk. These figures are still likely to come as a shock to the 1.8 million households whose fixes are expiring in 2023.

According to the ONS, 1.4 million will see their fixed-rate deal expire in 2023 (image: Adobe)

For first-time buyers, the best rates are slightly higher for short-term fixes at 4.5% to 4.8% for two or three-year deals. The best longer-term deals are sitting at around the 4.3% mark.

The estimated 773,000 people on standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages - the deals you automatically move to if your fix expires - are generally having to fork out between 7% to 8.5% in interest, according to UK-wide broker L&C. Lender trade body UK Finance said the latest Bank of England decision is likely to add £15.14 to monthly repayments (£181 a year), bringing the overall hike since December 2021 to £251.34 a month, or £3,016 per year.

Meanwhile, those on tracker rates - mortgages which rise and fall depending on the UK central bank’s interest rates decision - will see their monthly repayments go up by around £23.71 per month (more than £284 a year). While this may not sound like much, the organisation calculates that monthly repayments are now £393.65 per month (£4,724 a year) higher than in December 2021.

But, for an estimated 195,000 homeowners who are described as ‘mortgage prisoners’ - i.e. people who have been struggling to access cheaper mortgage deals since their lender collapsed in the 2008 financial crash - the latest Bank of England decision will come as a serious shock. Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis said typical rates for these households had risen from 4.5% to as much as 8.29% by early March (before thelatest rates decision.

Mr Lewis has urged the government to find “any and all solutions” to help these borrowers. It comes as debt help charity StepChange said 17% of its new clients are already behind on their mortgage repayments.

Will mortgage rates go down?

Many experts expect March’s interest rate hike to 4.25% will be the last in the current cycle of increases.

Given the fragility of the global banking system and the pressure high interest rates place on businesses (a factor that could push the UK into a recession), the Bank of England is unlikely to want to keep pushing rates higher. But governor Andrew Bailey has warned that any inflationary spikes will force the UK central bank to act.

Uncertainty is engulfing the housing market (image: AFP/Getty Images)

In a BBC interview, he said: “If all prices try to beat inflation we will get higher inflation.” Mr Bailey added: “I would say to people who are setting prices – please understand if we get inflation embedded, interest rates will have to go up further and higher inflation really benefits nobody.” He called on businesses to “bear in mind” that inflation is expected to tumble towards the end of 2023.

If interest rates do go up again, it could mean further mortgage rate hikes. But, in the US at least, markets are factoring in at least three central bank rate cuts amounting to 0.75 percentage points before the end of 2023, according to analysts ING Economics - movement which could influence what happens in the UK.

Indeed, Nationwide Building Society has surprised many people by announcing a mortgage rates cut in light of the latest Bank of England decision. The lender said it is making reductions of up to 0.45 percentage points across some products, including fixed and variable rates. This includes a two-year fix that is now 4.49% (but needs a 40% deposit).

The cost of living has hampered the UK property market (image: PA)

Rightmove mortgage expert Matt Smith said he expects borrowing rates to come down for more lenders later in the year. “Over the last few weeks, lenders have largely kept mortgage rates flat while they awaited the outcome of three key events: the Spring Budget, the UK inflation rate, and [the] base rate decision,” he said.

“This means that current mortgage rates already factor in a rate rise in March, so we won’t necessarily see mortgage rates increase following [the Bank of England’s] decision. The fact that the rate rise is lower than the previous rise, along with the longer-term indication that inflation is still likely to fall sharply over the year, should now give lenders more confidence to start to edge down their rates. Lenders will wait to see how markets respond to the Bank’s rate rise announcement before they reprice their deals.”

Nick Mendes, mortgage technical manager at UK-wide mortgage broker John Charcol, sounded a more cautious note on predicting where mortgages will go next. He told NationalWorld: “With rates currently in a state of flux lenders we will continue to see fixed rates fluctuating. The honest answer is no one can accurately predict where rates will be in the future and there are still many factors that can change in a short period of time as the last two weeks have shown [with the banking crisis and surprise inflation increase].”

Homeowners are being told to act now on their mortgages (image: Getty Images)

Part of the uncertainty is based on the fact that interest rates are just one of the metrics used to determine mortgages. Lenders also look at funding costs, what their competitors are doing, as well as things called ‘swap rates’.

Mr Mendes explained: “Swap rates are when two parties swap interest rate payments for another. One party agrees to receive a fixed-rate payment, while the other receives a variable payment. In the case of mortgages, it is what lenders pay to financial institutions to acquire fixed funding for a set period. The cost is used to price mortgage products for lenders.

“As swap rates are based on what the markets think interest rates will be, if they rise then mortgage lenders will increase their pricing to maintain their profit margin, or if they rise too rapidly then they may have to pause lending or withdraw products until pricing stabilises.”

What should you do if you’re remortgaging?

In the first instance, NationalWorld recommends speaking to your lender and a mortgage broker to see what rate you can remortgage at. A broker will be able to provide the best advice on what options will suit you best.

There are several ways you can boost your mortgage (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Explaining some of the options available to borrowers, Nick Mendes advised: “When it comes to a mortgage application, whether to choose a tracker or a fixed rate will come down to circumstances and whether you need stability in your payments are happy to take a risk with a flexible product which can increase or reduce your mortgage payments.

“For those coming into their last six months of the fixed rate expiring, locking in a deal now will mean you can hedge your bets if rates increase. If rates decrease between now and when your new deal completes you still have the option to move to a new rate with the existing lender or move to a new lender.”

What to do if you’re struggling with cost of living

If a rise in monthly mortgage repayments could push your personal finances into the red, Nick Mendes gave four key bits of advice: