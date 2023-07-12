What should you do if you’re remortgaging?

In the first instance, NationalWorld recommends speaking to your lender and a mortgage broker to see what rate you can remortgage at, Money Editor Henry Sandercock writes. A broker will be able to provide the best advice on what options will suit you best.

Advice firm the Mortgage Advice Bureau has made several other recommendations for people thinking about their next steps. Its deputy CEO Ben Thompson said: “Those looking to remortgage are faced with a challenging and volatile market. Nevertheless, there are some actionable steps that homeowners coming towards the end of their current fixed-rate deals can, and almost certainly should take.

“Finding out exactly when your current mortgage rate is set to end, your outstanding balance, and how much you currently pay each month is key. From here, you can research what rates are currently available, and what your options might be. [Also] it may feel tough right now, but if you can, review your finances and see if you can make any additional savings in anticipation that your repayments will go up.

“With interest rates likely to go up before they come down, consider locking in a new rate with your lender early. Many lenders will allow you to move onto a new rate three or six months before the official end of your current rate. However, be aware that if mortgage rates do come down, you might find yourself on a higher rate than that available on the market. The important thing here is to get the facts from your lender, so you know what options are available to you.”

Mr Thompson added that checking your credit score and chatting with your lender to see if they have any exclusive deals for loyal customers are also ways of making sure you’ll be in the best position possible to access the best rates.