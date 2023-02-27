All eligible households are being urged to apply for the support as soon as possible

Households without a direct relationship to an electricity supplier, such as those living in park homes and care homes, can now apply to receive the support via the portal as a one-off, non-repayable lump sum under the “alternative funding” route of the government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS AF).

The government said the payment will be paid directly into people’s bank accounts to ensure they receive the support as quickly as possible. A dedicated customer helpline is available to assist eligible customers who do not have online access.

The exact date that an eligible household will receive support will depend on when the application is made and when the payment can be processed by the relevant local authority.

An online portal has opened to help 900,000 more households with energy bills (Photo: Adobe)

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said more than £7.2 billion has been provided so far to 97% of households across England, Scotland and Wales through monthly instalments, which most households receive automatically in the same way they pay these bills.

Minister at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Amanda Solloway, said: “We understand the pressure households are under which is why we’ve already stepped in to pay around half of people’s energy bills this winter, and from today, thousands more will be able to apply securely for their £400.

“Today I’m urging everyone who couldn’t get their EBSS discounts in the regular way to apply via our secure channels. If you don’t have a direct contract with an electricity supplier, it’s essential you submit your application as soon as possible. The sooner you do, the sooner help can get to you.”

Ministers are also warning households to stay alert to potential scams and report them to relevant authorities where they are suspected. The government said it will never provide any links to the application portal, or directly ask individuals to apply for the £400 support.

How to apply for energy bill support

All households with a domestic electricity connection in England, Scotland and Wales are eligible for the £400 discount. You can still get the discount if:

you change your payment method or tariff

you switch electricity supplier or move to a new address

your supplier goes bust

you’re in arrears on your electricity bill payments

The online application portal is available on Gov.UK . Those who live in Northern Ireland will automatically get a £600 payment towards energy bill through the Northern Ireland Energy Bills Support Scheme .

The support comes as Ofgem announced on Monday (27 February) it is lowering its energy price cap – the amount suppliers are able to charge – from the current £4,279 per year to £3,280 for the average household, effective from April 1, it has announced.

The energy regulator said the reduction of almost £1,000 reflects recent falls in wholesale energy prices. But domestic energy bills are still set to rise by an average of £500 a year despite the reduction as the government’s support for households becomes more limited.

The £3,280 figure indicates how much consumers on their energy suppliers’ basic tariff would pay if the government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) was not in place. But customers will pay about 20% more on their bills – approximately £500 – as the Government’s EPG becomes less generous from the beginning of April, leading to an average bill of £3,000.