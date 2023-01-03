New £900, £300 and £150 cost of living payments will be issued to millions of households

The DWP has announced further details on the payments schedule for the next round of support payments which were previously announced in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, building on those already made to more than eight million people in 2022.

Hunt said the most vulnerable households will receive additional help this year in the form of new cost of living payments which includes a £900 boost for means-tested benefits claimants.

Those who receive any of the following DWP benefit payments will be eligible to receive the support:

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

New £900, £300 and £150 cost of living payments will start to be issued from spring (Composite: Mark Hall)

The £900 payment will start to be issued in the spring and will be paid directly into bank accounts in three instalments, the DWP said.

The payment will be made up of three slightly different amounts, relating to specific qualifying periods, the DWP added, making it simpler to determine if someone has received the correct payments.

A separate £150 payment for more than six million people with disabilities will also be issued, plus a £300 payment for over eight million pensioner households on top of their Winter Fuel Payments.

The government said exact payment windows will be announced closer to the time, adding that payments will be spread out to ensure consistent support throughout the year. The payment schedule will be set out as follows:

a first cost-of-living payment of £301 made in spring 2023

a £150 disability payment during summer 2023

a £300 second cost-of-living payment in autumn 2003

a £300 pensioner payment during winter 2023/4

a third cost-of-living payment of £299 made in spring 2024

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We are sticking by our promise to protect the most vulnerable and these payments, worth hundreds of pounds, will provide vital support next year for those on the lowest incomes.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt added: “I know these are tough times for families across the UK who are struggling to meet rising food and energy costs, driven by the aftershocks of Covid and Putin’s war in Ukraine. That’s why we’re putting a further £900 into the pockets of over eight million low income households next year.

“These payments are on top of above-inflation increases to working-age benefits and the energy price guarantee, which is insulating millions from even higher global gas prices.

“Tackling inflation is this government’s number one priority and is the only way to ease the strain of high prices, drive long-term economic growth and improve living standards for everyone.”

How will payments be made?

The government said payments to those who are eligible will generally be automatic, so there will be no need to apply. People are being urged to be wary of scammers sending fake cost of living messages in a bid to steal personal information.

Claimants who are eligible for any of the cost of living payments and receive tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will receive payment from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) shortly after DWP payments are issued.

Benefits, including working age benefits and the state pension, will rise in line with inflation from April 2023, ensuring they increase by over 10%. April will also see the biggest ever cash rise to the National Living Wage, bringing it to £10.42 an hour, the government said.

The 2022 support package included a £650 cost of living payment for means-tested benefit claimants which was split into two payments, plus payments for people with disabilities and pensioners. A £400 energy bill discount for households will continue to run through to March.