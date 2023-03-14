Martin Lewis returns for a special episode of his ITV consumer advice show following Jeremy Hunt’s spring budget

Martin Lewis is hosting a special episode of his ITV consumer rights series The Martin Lewis Money Show to address the new measures introduced as part of Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget.

The half-hour special, which is set to air on ITV1 the evening after the budget, will see Martin Lewis and Angelica Bell describe the impact of the new policies while also answering audience questions about how the budget will affect them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everyone you need to know about the Martin Lewis Money Show Post Budget special.

What is it about?

The official ITV synopsis for the special explains that “in this half hour programme Martin is on hand with the latest analysis, finding out how the Chancellor’s Spring budget is likely to affect our personal finances.”

In recent weeks, The Martin Lewis Money Show has discussed credit scores, pensions, and the cost of living crisis, as well as family finances linked to funeral costs, equity releases, and Power of Attorney issues.

What will feature in the Spring Budget?

Martin Lewis pictured on set of The Martin Lewis Money Show (Credit: Multistory Media/Jonathan Hordle/ITV)

The Spring Budget is expected to touch on the increasing cost of energy, childcare support or lack thereof, both the state pension age and the tax-free pension allowance, and the fuel duty. It’s also believed that Jeremy Hunt will make changes to alcohol duty as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin Lewis will offer analysis and insight as to how people can best respond to the new measures brought in as part of the Spring Budget, focusing specifically on the impact of the budget on personal finances.

When is the Spring Budget?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday 15 March at around 12:30pm. The budget is expected to last an hour, and will be followed by a response from Labour leader Keir Starmer.

When is the Martin Lewis Post Budget special on TV?

Martin Lewis’ post budget special will follow the next evening, airing on ITV1 on Thursday 16 March at 8:30pm. It will be 30 minutes long.

Who is Martin Lewis?

Martin Lewis is a broadcaster and financial journalist. He’s been presenting The Martin Lewis Money Show since 2012, and before that was the founding editor of the Money Saving Expert website. Lewis currently co-presents The Martin Lewis Money Show with Angellica Bell, a presenter best known for her work on CBBC from 2000 to 2006.

How can you ask the Martin Lewis Money Show questions?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each episode, Martin Lewis answers questions from the viewing audience, helping address concerns about different issues affecting their personal finances. To submit a question to Martin and Angelica, you can email the show directly at [email protected], or get in touch via twitter using the hashtag #MartinLewis.

How many episodes are left in the current series?

After the post-budget special, there’s only one episode left in the current series of The Martin Lewis Money Show.