The Bank of England and International Monetary Fund have both predicted a UK recession in 2023 - but what does it mean for the cost of living?

Over the last nine months or so, you are likely to have heard multiple warnings about an impending UK recession.

With these twin forces driving up the cost of living, as well as business issues relating to supply chain difficulties and Brexit, fears have grown that economic growth will slam into reverse. Should it do so - and the Bank of England and International Monetary Fund (IMF) say it will - people across the UK will be more likely to face economic hardship.

So far, the UK has managed to defy expectations it will fall into a recession. Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday (10 February) show GDP growth remained almost completely flat over the final quarter of 2022 having contracted 0.2% in the previous quarter. It means the UK may have avoided a recession in 2022 - although it needs to be stressed that these figures are only a first look at the UK’s GDP and could still be revised up or down.

What it does mean is that the UK appears to be heading for a much shallower recession than first feared. So, what exactly is a recession - and what usually happens when one hits?

What is a recession?

A recession is when a country experiences economic decline. The UK’s wealth is calculated by its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). When the GDP rate falls below zero, it means the economy is shrinking.

If the GDP declines for two quarters in a row (a period of six months), this is defined as a recession. A recession is problematic for a country because it means consumers and businesses are likely to be spending less cash. It therefore means the government is unlikely to be able to generate as much money from taxation.

In a recession, money is less likely to move around the economy (image: PA)

Is the UK going into a recession?

A recession has been on the cards for several months as the economy has struggled to grow much throughout 2022.

When the UK’s economic picture was at its worst in the wake of the Liz Truss mini budget, the Bank of England expected it would be the longest one on record - lasting for eight quarters until the end of 2024. But as of 2 February 2023, its outlook has become more positive - it now expects a five-quarter recession.

GDP is expected to fall 0.5% over the course of 2023 and 0.25% in 2024 before recovering its losses in 2025, when 1% growth is expected. But despite this more positive outlook, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has said “this recession will not feel mild” for those on the lowest incomes.

In light of the latest ONS figures, it appears the country will technically not be going into a recession until at least the halfway point of 2023. But this could change if the ONS revises its figures down when it publishes its final take on them in the coming weeks.

The UK’s economy is faltering because of record inflation, the energy crisis, staff shortages and supply chain issues - all of which have created an environment of low consumer and business confidence. If these two groups that drive the economy don’t feel optimistic, they will spend less and, in the case of businesses, could reduce activity.

One place this lack of consumer confidence can most clearly be seen is the housing market. With mortgage rates at much higher levels than a year ago, the rate of property price growth has fallen significantly - something that is a major issue for the Treasury as stamp duty raises a significant amount of money for the public purse. Bank of England mortgage approval figures have shown the number of mortgage approvals hit its lowest ebb since May 2020 in November, suggesting the house price falls are due to falling demand.

Meanwhile, several business indexes have shown a lack of confidence in the current state of the UK economy. According to the CBI, output from small-to-medium sized manufacturers fell for a second successive quarter by January 2023, with their investment in their own operations expected to reduce over the next year.

What happens in a recession?

When economic growth turns into economic decline, it means people and businesseses find it much tougher to operate. The general public tends to see living standards and job opportunities decline, while companies look to save money and risk going out of business altogether.

With investment is likely to be reduced, jobs get cut and, ultimately, the government receives less money through taxation. In the last major recession in 2008, unemployment levels peaked at 10%.

UK economic output is expected to reduce across the economy (image: Getty Images)

In the recession we’re expecting the Bank of England had forecast unemployment would rise from around 3.5% to just under 6.5% by mid-2025. But it has since reassessed this forecast, with the UK now expecting a much shallower downturn than in 2008, and envisages the unemployment rate will peak at 5.25%.

For consumers who hold onto their jobs, they are less likely to receive pay increases - something which can severely dent their purchasing power when inflation is high. This in turn means they are unlikely to spend money on anything other than basics, such as food, fuel and household costs. Indeed, progressive think tank IPPR has warned the biggest problem facing the UK is that “the living standards of ordinary families” will suffer unless the government presents a plan to create “meaningful growth”.

The political consequences of a recession can also be tough for people. Governments have tended to pursue austerity during these economic contractions.

This policy usually sees public spending reduce in response to the drop in the amount of tax the government collects from people and businesses, with public services hit as a result. While economic reversals give governments less breathing space with the nation’s finances, this policy is just one option at the country’s disposal.

Staff from Lehman Brothers leave their offices in London, 2008 (Pic: Getty Images)

How long does a recession last?

The length of time a recession lasts depends on the measures the government put in place to help revive the economy. According to Forbes Magazine, the average recession in the USA lasts for 11 months.

After the 2008 recession, it took the UK five years to get its economy back on to the size it was before the fallout. This current recession could last for just over a year, the Bank of England says. The big question is how long it will take the UK to recover its economic losses.

When was the last UK recession?

The last time the UK entered a recession was August 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses closed with many people losing their jobs and GDP fell by 20.4%.

The most famous recession to hit the UK was the crash of 2008. Dubbed the great recession, it was caused by rising energy prices and the collapse of the housing market.

This recession lasted for five quarters and was the longest one on record since the second world war. The downturn of 2008 was global, impacting all of the G7 countries.

High inflation means consumers are likely to spend less money on products and services they don’t deem to be essential (image: Getty Images)

What happens when there are high rates of inflation?

Recession is more likely when inflation is high. The current rate of inflation in the UK is 10.5% - lower than it was in October 2022 but still close to record highs.

As most wages have not kept pace with this level of inflation, consumers are likely to be experiencing a hit to their purchasing power. This scenario means they are unlikely to be spending money on anything beyond basic items or services, which, in turn, dents companies’ sales.