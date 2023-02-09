Aslef and rail bosses warn talks are going backwards even as RMT and TSSA members consider new deals

Rail passengers who have endured more than six months of chaos have been warned more disruption could be on the way as talks between union and train bosses remain deadlocked.

The most recent strike action saw services across 15 train companies cancelled or delayed as train drivers in the Aslef and RMT unions staged two days of walkouts in early February. Most operators stopped all services on 1 and 3 February while a handful operated a restricted service.

In the wake of that action, Aslef and employers’ representatives warned that talks were “going backwards”, raising the prospect of more strikes in coming weeks and months. Aslef’s general secretary even hinted they could continue for years if a resolution isn’t reached.

Trade unions including Aslef, the RMT and the TSSA are currently in dispute with train operators over pay, working conditions and job security. The RMT is also in dispute with Network Rail over similar issues. Despite ongoing negotiations and recently revised offers no settlements have yet been reached.

During the strikes last week Aslef’s Mick Whelan warned that strikes could go on for three more years unless there was movement from employers. Mr Whelan told the PA news agency that train drivers have not had a pay rise in four years.

He said: “What option do we have? If you haven’t had a pay rise for four years, do you wait five? Do you wait six or seven?”

Whelan said Aslef members “don’t want to go back until we get a resolution”.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the train operators, admitted that talks with Aslef were “going backwards”. RDG chairman Steve Montgomery told Sky News: “We all understand that we want to give our staff a pay increase, [it’s] naturally important, particularly in these economic climates.

“But drivers’ average wages are £60,000 at this moment. We are offering up to £65,000 over two years. That’s quite a significant increase for people.”

However, Montgomery said he was more optimistic about reaching a settlement with the RMT, commenting: “we feel closer to a deal”.

He went on: “RMT are presently consulting their members (on an offer) at this moment in time. What we are seeking from RMT is to put that offer out to a referendum to the members and let them decide whether this offer is acceptable as a best and final [one].”

Will there be train strikes in March?

The RMT has not announced any new strike dates and confirmed that its members are currently being consulted on the offer from the RDG. Its general secretary Mick Lynch said that some of the conditions in the new offer would be “challenging” for them to accept. There have been train strikes in December, January and February - which have caused serious distuption.

The RMT’s action across train operators and Network Rail has been the most disruptive, with up to 40,000 staff taking part in strikes. The union has also received a revised offer from Network Rail, which it is now also presenting to members before making a decision.

The smaller TSSA union is also currently considering two new offers from the RDG but is continuing to ballot members on strike action at the same time. TSSA organising director, Luke Chester said: “There has been progress on a number of fronts - on pay, job security and the future working conditions of many members. The offers also now cover all those involved in the dispute - which was a key point for the union.

“This has only happened through careful and detailed negotiations and shows the value of our collective action. We will now work with our reps to fully consider whether the terms being offered are fair, and good enough to put to members in a vote.

“In the meantime we will continue with our plans to ballot for further industrial action as the dispute remains live.”

The head of Network Rail said the tone of negotiations had become more positive since the appointment of Mark Harper as transport secretary. Andrew Haines said that Grant Shapps had “galvanised” rail workers into continuing strike action when he was transport secretary through “noisy political rhetoric” but Harper and his rail minister, Huw Merriman, had removed the distraction of Shapps’s overtly confrotational attitiude.

He said: “The conversations are equally direct and blunt but they’re done in a measured tone that isn’t confrontational. The underlying realities haven’t changed but what that’s allowed us to do is avoid the distraction.”