RMT members were due to walk out on 16 March (Photo: Getty Images)

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union has announced that it has suspended all industrial action for Network Rail workers after receiving a new pay offer.

In a statement tonight (7 March) the union said: “The RMT National Executive Committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer.

“Further updates will be given on all aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days.”

The statement added: "There will be a referendum on the new offer held with further details to be announced."

Members of the RMT have been taking part in walkouts for months in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

In February, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union will take “sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months” as employers are “not being given a fresh mandate by the government” to offer a new deal.

The news will come as a relief to passengers after months of disruption to services across the UK.

Union members working at Network Rail, which employs maintenance workers and signallers, were due to strike next on 16 March, alongside train company staff.