Rail workers in England will go on strike again this week, bringing more disruption for passengers.
Members of the RMT union at 14 train operating companies will stage 24-hour walkouts on Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 March, with their action likely to affect services on Friday 17 March as well.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The union and employers remain deadlocked in negotiations over pay and conditions after the union rejected the latest deal from train firms’ representative the Rail Delivery Group (RDG). The RMT said the latest proposed changes to working conditions were unacceptable and as a result it will hold four more days of strikes in March and April.
Previous action by the RMT has involved members working for Network Rail - the nationwide body responsible for track maintenance and infrastructure - and has caused half of all lines to shut down. However, the union has suspended strike action at Network Rail while members consider a new pay offer. This should lessen the impact of upcoming strikes but there is still expected to be serious disruption in some areas.
The RDG estimates that 40-50% of services will run on the 16 and 18 but warns there will be “wide variations”, with some areas having no trains. Affected operators will mostly only run services from around 7.30am until 6.30pm and there will be disruption to services during the nights before and mornings after each strike.
RDG chairman Steve Montgomery said: “Unfortunately, while we will pull out all the stops to keep as many trains running as possible, there will be reduced services across many parts of the rail network on all four strike days, so our advice is to check before you travel.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The affected train companies have issued the following advice to passengers on which services will run on the upcoming strike days.
Avanti West Coast
One train per hour from London Euston to each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service onwards to Glasgow due to track upgrade works. The first train of the day will depart London Euston just after 7:30am and the last train of the day from London Euston departing just after 4pm.
There will be no services for North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Macclesfield or Stoke-on-Trent
Chiltern Railways
Advertisement
Advertisement
Services will operate between approximately 8am and 5pm with only the following routes being served:
- One train per hour between London Marylebone and Oxford in both directions.
- One train per hour between London Marylebone and Banbury in both directions.
- One train per hour between London Marylebone and Aylesbury (via High Wycombe) in both directions.
- One train per hour between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham in both directions.
There will be NO Chiltern Railways service North of Banbury.
In addition, on Saturday there will be One bus per hour between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury in both directions, due to planned engineering works.
CrossCountry
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trains will only run on the following routes:
- Birmingham New Street – Bristol Temple Meads: one per hour (first train 8.12am, last train 7.12pm on Thursday; first Saturday train 9.20am, last train 4.20pm.
- Birmingham New Street – Reading/Southampton Central: one per hour, First train 8.57am. Last train 3.04pm.
- Birmingham New Street – Newcastle/Edinburgh Waverley - “limited service” with first train at 11.03am and last train at 1.03pm.
- Birmingham New Street – Leeds/York - one per hour. First train 9.03am. Last train 3.03pm.
- Birmingham New Street – Leicester - one per hour on Thursday and two per hour on Saturday.
- Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly: one train per hour. First train 8.01am. Last train 4.01pm.
East Midlands Railway
On Thursday 16, one train per hour on the following routes, all other routes will be closed:
- Nottingham to London St Pancras International
- Sheffield to London St Pancras International
- Corby to London St Pancras International
- Derby to Matlock
- Derby to Nottingham
- Sheffield to Nottingham
- Leicester to Nottingham (Stopping Service)
- Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham
On Saturday 18, one train per hour on the following routes:
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Nottingham and Leicester
- Sheffield to Leicester
- Kettering to London St Pancras International
- Corby to London St Pancras International
- Derby to Matlock
- Derby to Nottingham
- Sheffield to Nottingham
- Leicester to Lincoln
- Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham
- Grantham to Nottingham
Gatwick Express
Two trains per hour between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.
Great Western Railway
A very limited service will run only on the following routes:
- Between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads, extending to Plymouth every other hour
- Between London Paddington and Bristol Parkway
- Between London Paddington and Cardiff
- Between London Paddington and Oxford
- Between Slough and Windsor & Eton Central
- Between Maidenhead and Marlow
- Between Twyford and Henley-on-Thames
- Between Reading and Basingstoke
- Between Cardiff Central and Westbury
Advertisement
Advertisement
Greater Anglia & Stansted Express
On Thursday 16 March, a reduced service will operate between 7am and 7pm. All last trains will reach their destination by 7pm. Some routes may have no service at all.
On Saturday 18 March, a reduced service will operate between 7am and 11pm. All last trains will reach their destination by 11pm.
LNER
One train every 30-60 minutes between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley
Advertisement
Advertisement
One train per hour between London King’s Cross and Leeds
London Northwestern
On Thursday, trains will only operate on the following routes:
- Lichfield Trent Valley – Birmingham New Street – Redditch / Bromsgrove (2 trains per hour)
- Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry (1 train per hour)
- Northampton – London Euston (2 trains per hour)
- Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton via local stations (1 train per hour)
- Birmingham New Street – Crewe (1 train per hour)
On Saturday, a limited timetable will be in operation between the hours of 07:00 and 20:30 only on the following routes:
- Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry
- Northampton / Milton Keynes – London Euston
- Birmingham New Street – Crewe - Liverpool Lime Street
- Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry
- Birmingham New Street - Rugeley Trent Valley
- Birmingham New Street – Crewe - Liverpool Lime Street
- Lichfield Trent Valley - Birmingham New Street - Redditch and Bromsgrove
- Birmingham New Street - Wolverhampton via local stations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Southwestern
Thursday 16 March:
- Two trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Southampton Central
- Four trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Woking
- Two trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Basingstoke
- Four trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside
- One train per hour in each direction between Guildford and Woking
- One train per hour in each direction between Salisbury and Basingstoke
Saturday 18 March:
- Two trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Hounslow
- Four trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Woking
- One train per hour in each direction between Basingstoke and Southampton Central
- One train per hour in each direction between Woking and Guildford
- One train per hour in each direction between Basingstoke and Salisbury
Thameslink and Great Northern:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two trains per hour on the following routes:
- St Pancras International to Bedford,
- St Pancras International to Luton
- King’s Cross to Peterborough
- King’s Cross to Welwyn Garden City
- King’s Cross to Stevenage
One train per hour between King’s Cross and Ely (terminates at Cambridge on Saturday 18 March, so Ely, Waterbeach and Cambridge North will not be served).
One train per hour between Cambridge and Ely, calling at Cambridge, Cambridge North, Waterbeach and Ely only. (Thursday only)
One train per hour between King’s Cross and Cambridge.
TransPennine Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
- 10 services in both directions between Huddersfield and York calling at all local stations.
- Five services in both directions between Manchester Airport and Preston.
- Five services in both directions between Sheffield and Cleethorpes.
Southern
Two trains per hour between:
- London Victoria and Brighton
- London Bridge and Brighton
- London Bridge and Gatwick Airport
- London Bridge and Three Bridges
- Brighton and Hove
- Barnham and Three Bridges
- Brighton and Seaford
- London Victoria and Sutton
- London Victoria and Epsom Downs via Selhurst
- London Victoria and West Croydon via Crystal Palace
- London Bridge and Tattenham Corner
- London Victoria and East Grinstead
- London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks
One train per hour between:
- Caterham and Purley
- Oxted and Uckfield
- Brighton and Eastbourne
Advertisement
Advertisement
West Midlands Railway
Thursday 16 March
- Lichfield Trent Valley – Birmingham New Street – Redditch / Bromsgrove (2 trains per hour)
- Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry (1 train per hour)
- Northampton – London Euston (2 trains per hour)
- Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton via local stations (1 train per hour)
- Birmingham New Street – Crewe (1 train per hour)
Saturday 18 March
- Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry
- Northampton / Milton Keynes – London Euston
- Birmingham New Street – Crewe - Liverpool Lime Street
- Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry
- Birmingham New Street - Rugeley Trent Valley
- Birmingham New Street – Crewe - Liverpool Lime Street
- Lichfield Trent Valley - Birmingham New Street - Redditch and Bromsgrove
- Birmingham New Street - Wolverhampton via local stations
National Rail has confirmed that the following companies will run services as normal, although they may be busier than usual:
Advertisement
Advertisement
- c2c
- Caledonian Sleeper
- Elizabeth line
- Grand Central
- Heathrow Express
- Hull Trains
- London Overground
- Lumo
- Merseyrail
- ScotRail
- Transport for Wales