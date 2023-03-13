Half of services expected to be scrapped as RMT union stages first of four 24-hour walkouts in March

Rail workers in England will go on strike again this week, bringing more disruption for passengers.

Members of the RMT union at 14 train operating companies will stage 24-hour walkouts on Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 March, with their action likely to affect services on Friday 17 March as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The union and employers remain deadlocked in negotiations over pay and conditions after the union rejected the latest deal from train firms’ representative the Rail Delivery Group (RDG). The RMT said the latest proposed changes to working conditions were unacceptable and as a result it will hold four more days of strikes in March and April.

Previous action by the RMT has involved members working for Network Rail - the nationwide body responsible for track maintenance and infrastructure - and has caused half of all lines to shut down. However, the union has suspended strike action at Network Rail while members consider a new pay offer. This should lessen the impact of upcoming strikes but there is still expected to be serious disruption in some areas.

The RDG estimates that 40-50% of services will run on the 16 and 18 but warns there will be “wide variations”, with some areas having no trains. Affected operators will mostly only run services from around 7.30am until 6.30pm and there will be disruption to services during the nights before and mornings after each strike.

RDG chairman Steve Montgomery said: “Unfortunately, while we will pull out all the stops to keep as many trains running as possible, there will be reduced services across many parts of the rail network on all four strike days, so our advice is to check before you travel.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The affected train companies have issued the following advice to passengers on which services will run on the upcoming strike days.

Avanti West Coast

One train per hour from London Euston to each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service onwards to Glasgow due to track upgrade works. The first train of the day will depart London Euston just after 7:30am and the last train of the day from London Euston departing just after 4pm.

There will be no services for North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Macclesfield or Stoke-on-Trent

Chiltern Railways

Advertisement

Advertisement

Services will operate between approximately 8am and 5pm with only the following routes being served:

One train per hour between London Marylebone and Oxford in both directions.

One train per hour between London Marylebone and Banbury in both directions.

One train per hour between London Marylebone and Aylesbury (via High Wycombe) in both directions.

One train per hour between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham in both directions.

There will be NO Chiltern Railways service North of Banbury.​​​​​​​

In addition, on Saturday there will be One bus per hour between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury in both directions, due to planned engineering works.​​​​​​​

Previous strikes have seen up to 80% of services cancelled (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

CrossCountry

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trains will only run on the following routes:

Birmingham New Street – Bristol Temple Meads: one per hour (first train 8.12am, last train 7.12pm on Thursday; first Saturday train 9.20am, last train 4.20pm.

Birmingham New Street – Reading/Southampton Central: one per hour, First train 8.57am. Last train 3.04pm.

Birmingham New Street – Newcastle/Edinburgh Waverley - “limited service” with first train at 11.03am and last train at 1.03pm.

Birmingham New Street – Leeds/York - one per hour. First train 9.03am. Last train 3.03pm.

Birmingham New Street – Leicester - one per hour on Thursday and two per hour on Saturday.

Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly: one train per hour. First train 8.01am. Last train 4.01pm.

East Midlands Railway

On Thursday 16, one train per hour on the following routes, all other routes will be closed:

Nottingham to London St Pancras International

Sheffield to London St Pancras International

Corby to London St Pancras International

Derby to Matlock

Derby to Nottingham

Sheffield to Nottingham

Leicester to Nottingham (Stopping Service)

Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham

On Saturday 18, one train per hour on the following routes:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottingham and Leicester

Sheffield to Leicester

Kettering to London St Pancras International

Corby to London St Pancras International

Derby to Matlock

Derby to Nottingham

Sheffield to Nottingham

Leicester to Lincoln

Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham

Grantham to Nottingham

Gatwick Express

Two trains per hour between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.

Great Western Railway

A very limited service will run only on the following routes:

Between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads, extending to Plymouth every other hour

Between London Paddington and Bristol Parkway

Between London Paddington and Cardiff

Between London Paddington and Oxford

Between Slough and Windsor & Eton Central

Between Maidenhead and Marlow

Between Twyford and Henley-on-Thames

Between Reading and Basingstoke

Between Cardiff Central and Westbury

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greater Anglia & Stansted Express

On Thursday 16 March, a reduced service will operate between 7am and 7pm. All last trains will reach their destination by 7pm. Some routes may have no service at all.

On Saturday 18 March, a reduced service will operate between 7am and 11pm. All last trains will reach their destination by 11pm.

LNER

One train every 30-60 minutes between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley

Advertisement

Advertisement

One train per hour between London King’s Cross and Leeds

London Northwestern

On Thursday, trains will only operate on the following routes:

Lichfield Trent Valley – Birmingham New Street – Redditch / Bromsgrove (2 trains per hour)

Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry (1 train per hour)

Northampton – London Euston (2 trains per hour)

Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton via local stations (1 train per hour)

Birmingham New Street – Crewe (1 train per hour)

On Saturday, a limited timetable will be in operation between the hours of 07:00 and 20:30 only on the following routes:

Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry

Northampton / Milton Keynes – London Euston

Birmingham New Street – Crewe - Liverpool Lime Street

Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry

Birmingham New Street - Rugeley Trent Valley

Birmingham New Street – Crewe - Liverpool Lime Street

Lichfield Trent Valley - Birmingham New Street - Redditch and Bromsgrove

Birmingham New Street - Wolverhampton via local stations

Advertisement

Advertisement

Southwestern

Thursday 16 March:

Two trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Southampton Central

Four trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Woking

Two trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Basingstoke

Four trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside

One train per hour in each direction between Guildford and Woking

One train per hour in each direction between Salisbury and Basingstoke

Saturday 18 March:

Two trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Hounslow

Four trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Woking

One train per hour in each direction between Basingstoke and Southampton Central

One train per hour in each direction between Woking and Guildford

One train per hour in each direction between Basingstoke and Salisbury

Thameslink and Great Northern:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two trains per hour on the following routes:

St Pancras International to Bedford,

St Pancras International to Luton

King’s Cross to Peterborough

King’s Cross to Welwyn Garden City

King’s Cross to Stevenage

One train per hour between King’s Cross and Ely (terminates at Cambridge on Saturday 18 March, so Ely, Waterbeach and Cambridge North will not be served).

One train per hour between Cambridge and Ely, calling at Cambridge, Cambridge North, Waterbeach and Ely only. (Thursday only)

One train per hour between King’s Cross and Cambridge.

TransPennine Express

Advertisement

Advertisement

10 services in both directions between Huddersfield and York calling at all local stations.

Five services in both directions between Manchester Airport and Preston.

Five services in both directions between Sheffield and Cleethorpes.

Southern

Two trains per hour between:

London Victoria and Brighton

London Bridge and Brighton

London Bridge and Gatwick Airport

London Bridge and Three Bridges

Brighton and Hove

Barnham and Three Bridges

Brighton and Seaford

London Victoria and Sutton

London Victoria and Epsom Downs via Selhurst

London Victoria and West Croydon via Crystal Palace

London Bridge and Tattenham Corner

London Victoria and East Grinstead

London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks

One train per hour between:

Caterham and Purley

Oxted and Uckfield

Brighton and Eastbourne

Advertisement

Advertisement

West Midlands Railway

Thursday 16 March

Lichfield Trent Valley – Birmingham New Street – Redditch / Bromsgrove (2 trains per hour)

Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry (1 train per hour)

Northampton – London Euston (2 trains per hour)

Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton via local stations (1 train per hour)

Birmingham New Street – Crewe (1 train per hour)

Saturday 18 March

Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry

Northampton / Milton Keynes – London Euston

Birmingham New Street – Crewe - Liverpool Lime Street

Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry

Birmingham New Street - Rugeley Trent Valley

Birmingham New Street – Crewe - Liverpool Lime Street

Lichfield Trent Valley - Birmingham New Street - Redditch and Bromsgrove

Birmingham New Street - Wolverhampton via local stations

National Rail has confirmed that the following companies will run services as normal, although they may be busier than usual:

Advertisement

Advertisement