The ballot for junior doctor BMA members will open on 9 January 2023

Junior doctors could become the next group of NHS workers to strike, after paramedics and nurses walked out last year.

Medics in England are being balloted for industrial action on 9 January 2023 over pay concerns. The British Medical Association (BMA), the union for doctors, said around 45,000 junior doctors will be balloted.

Advertisement

Junior doctors are qualified doctors in clinical training at a hospital or in general practice. Medics can be junior doctors for up to eight years in hospital or three years as a GP, before becoming consultants.

The BMA said pay for junior doctors has fallen by more than a quarter in real terms since 2008/09 which has made it harder to recruit and retain junior doctors, putting further pressure on the NHS.

Advertisement

A survey revealed that 40% of junior doctors plan to leave the health service as soon as they can find another role, with pay and poor working conditions cited as the main reasons for wanting to leave.

If junior doctors voted to walk out, it would be their first strikes since 2016 during a dispute with the then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Those were the first strikes for 40 years.

Advertisement

Junior doctors are to start balloting for strike action in January.

Why are junior doctors being balloted?

The union said the government has excluded junior doctors in England from the 2022/2023 pay award process as their contract is still subject to a multiple-year pay deal. This went against the advice of the DDRB (Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration) which allows the amount to be revisited if the situation has changed, it said.

As a result of the global pandemic, cost of living crisis and rising inflation, the union believes the situation has changed.

Advertisement

BMA chair of the council, Professor Phil Banfield, said: “The situation is severe. A third of junior doctors are planning to work in another country. Four in ten say that as soon as they can find another job, they will leave the NHS. The health service will simply not be able to cope.

“For decades the NHS was the envy of the world. But without our doctors’ expertise, the country will get sicker. We will not accept impoverished healthcare for our nation, or acquiesce to those looking to slash pay and drive down living standards for NHS staff.

Advertisement

“In 2023 we will stand together with patients, an organised workforce ready to act.”

How much does a junior doctor earn?

A NHS doctor’s salary varies according to grade, years in a role and where the job is based.

Advertisement

According to the British Medical Journal (BMJ) , the 2016 contract in England for junior doctors removed incremental annual pay rises. Instead their salary increased by larger amounts at so-called nodal points - when junior doctors move up a grade - for example, the first day they work as a speciality register (core training) or a speciality register (run through or Higher Training).

For each grade, a junior doctor in England earns:

Advertisement

Foundation Doctor Year 1

Stage of training:FY1

Nodule point: 1

Salary: £29,384

Foundation Doctor Year 2

Advertisement

Stage of training: FY2

Nodule point: 2

Salary: £34,012

Advertisement

Specialty Registrar (StR) (Core Training)

Stage of training: CT1

Nodule point: 3

Salary: £40,257

Stage of training: CT2

Advertisement

Nodule point: 3

Salary: £40,257

Stage of training: CT3

Advertisement

Nodule point: 4

Salary: £51,017

Specialty Registrar (StR)

(Run-Through Training or Higher Training)/ Specialist Registrar (SpR)

Stage of training: ST1 / SpR1

Advertisement

Nodule point: 3

Salary: £40,257

Stage of training: ST2 / SpR2

Advertisement

Nodule point: 3

Salary: £40,257

Stage of training: ST3 / SpR3

Nodule point: 4

Salary: £51,017

Stage of training: ST4 / SpR4

Advertisement

Nodule point: 4

Salary: £51,017

Stage of training: ST5 / SpR5

Advertisement

Nodule point: 4

Salary: £51,017

Stage of training: ST6 / SpR6

Nodule point: 5

Salary: £58,398

Stage of training: ST7 / SpR7

Advertisement

Nodule point: 5

Salary: £58,398

Stage of training: ST8 / SpR8

Advertisement