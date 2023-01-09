Several sectors are striking throughout January

The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout January- with driving examiners, rail workers and teachers taking action.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

Today (9 January), driving examiners and Rural Payments Agency (RPA) staff are all striking - with action expected to continue for a few days. Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when, and why certain unions are walking out.

Driving examiners

Some driving examiners who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are planning to take strike action at times during January 2023.

From Wednesday 4 January to Tuesday 10 January, areas in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales will be affected by the strikes.

Strike action might affect:

car driving tests

motorcycle tests

lorry, bus, coach and minibus driving tests (these are known as vocational tests)

tractor or specialist vehicle driving tests

approved driving instructor (ADI) part 2 (driving ability) or part 3 (instructional ability) tests

ADI standards checks

moped and motorcycle compulsory basic training (CBT) checks - but not the training courses themselves

But strike action will not affect theory tests.

Strike calendar: dates of strikes over Christmas and new year. Credit: Kim Mogg

Rural Pay Agency staff

Rural Pay Agency (RPA) staff are striking after their national strike ballot on pay, pensions, jobs and cuts to the Civil Service Compensation Scheme saw 91% of members voted for strike action on a 73% turnout.

Staff are striking on:

3 January

4 January

5 January

6 January

9 January

10 January

11 January

12 January

13 January

Bus strikes

Bus drivers at Abellio garages plan to strike on 11 days, from New Year’s Eve into January. This is expected to affect 59 routes, mainly in west and south London.

Unite strike action will impact Abellio services on:

Wednesday 4 January

Thursday 5 January

Tuesday 10 January

Thursday 12 January

Monday 16 January

Thursday 19 January

Wednesday 25 January

Thursday 26 January

Teachers

Primary school teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike on Tuesday 10 January, and Secondary school teachers will walk out on Wednesday 11 January.

NASUWT members, with Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) union members striking only on 11 January.

Ambulance workers

Ambulance worker strikes are to go ahead after Unison said the government could not agree to a pay deal. The union said all ambulance employees would strike for for 24 hours on Wednesday 11 January and Monday 23 January. The five Unison services striking are: