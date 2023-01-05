Members of the GMB union based at a Coventry warehouse will walk out this month

UK workers at Amazon will hold their first-ever strike later this month, it has been announced.

Members of the GMB union based at a Coventry warehouse will walk out on Wednesday 25 January in a dispute over pay after voting in favour of industrial action.

Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “Amazon workers in Coventry are set to make history on January 25, becoming the first-ever Amazon workers in the UK to go on strike.

“They’ve shown they’re willing to put themselves on the line to fight for what’s right. But people working for one of the most valuable companies in the world shouldn’t have to threaten strike action just to win a wage they can live on.

“GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action.”

Amazon has offered the largest joining bonuses at its Exeter, Peterborough and Southampton depots (image: Shutterstock)

‘Zero impact on customers’

According to Sky News, Amazon has previously said that fewer than 300 of its 1,400 workers in Coventry are affiliated with the GMB and that there will be “zero impact” on customers because of the strike, adding that normal operations will continue.

The online giant pointed out that the Coventry site is a centre providing stock to its UK centres and not a fulfilment centre that directly services customer orders.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we’re proud to offer competitive pay which starts at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

“This represents a 29% increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon employees since 2018. Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more—including private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount, to name a few.”

The threatened action comes at a time of wider industrial unrest as thousands of workers across the UK - including rail workers, highway workers, and NHS staff walk out on strike.

Unions across the public and private sectors are seeking pay rises in line with inflation and the cost of living crisis.

The Prime Minister pledged to halve inflation this year, grow the economy, make sure national debt is falling, cut NHS waiting lists and pass new laws to stop small boats.

