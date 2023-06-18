The Privileges Committee accused Johnson of ‘disingenuous’ explanations for lockdown parties but the ex-PM called its work ‘deranged’

MPs are due to debate a highly-critical report which found Boris Johnson deliberately misled the Commons over the Partygate row.

The Privileges Committee - which investigated the former Prime Minister - recommended last week he should be suspended from Parliament for 90 days had he not already resigned. MPs must decide today (19 June) whether now to approve the removal of Johnson’s Parliamentary access pass.

What was the committee investigating?

A year ago, the seven-MP committee - which had a Conservative majority - began to examine claims Johnson lied to the House of Commons about his knowledge of gatherings at Downing Street that breached lockdown rules in place at the time.

He was subsequently investigated by Scotland Yard and fined for attending his own 56th birthday party. His wife Carrie Johnson and the then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak were also fined.

Giving evidence to the committee in March this year, Johnson strongly denied intentionally misleading Parliament - insisting he genuinely believed no rules had been broken at Number 10.

What did it find?

The committee’s report - released on Thursday (15 June) - concluded Johnson did mislead Parliament about the gatherings, calling his denials and explanations “disingenuous”. It found that the ex-PM:

Claimed Covid rules and guidance were followed at all times in Number 10 on four separate occasions

Failed to tell the House “about his own knowledge of the gatherings where the rules or guidance had been broken”

Said he relied on “repeated reassurances” that rules had not been broken

Insisted on waiting for Sue Gray’s report to be published before he could answer questions in the House, when he had “personal knowledge which he did not reveal”

Claimed that rules and guidance had been followed while he was present at gatherings in Number 10 when he “purported to correct the record” in May 2022

Boris Johnson is facing fresh allegations that he broke lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic - claims he has described as “bizarre and unacceptable”. Credit: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld

The committee also criticised Johnson for making a public statement about its report after seeing a preliminary copy. It said this in itself was “a very serious contempt” - because he knew the committee couldn’t respond publicly as its work wasn’t complete.

What are MPs doing today?

This afternoon, MPs will have a chance to debate the report and potentially vote on its findings - in a session which could last up to six-and-a-half hours. The Privileges Committee recommended that Parliament should deny Johnson an entry pass allowing him to access the Westminster estate in future - something that’s usually given automatically to former MPs.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt confirmed it would be a free vote - meaning Conservative backbenchers can approve or reject the report as they see fit.

More than half-a-dozen of Johnson’s allies - including Mark Jenkinson and Sir Jake Berry - have already said they’ll vote against it. But the ex-PM has privately urged his supporters not to oppose it, arguing the sanctions in the report have no practical effect. This means Rishi Sunak could be spared a potentially divisive vote on his predecessor-but-one.

If the vote does take place, some Conservative MPs are set to abstain - including Housing Secretary Michael Gove who said yesterday (18 June) the sanctions in the report were too tough. Downing Street declined to confirm if Sunak would be present for the vote himself.

How has Johnson responded?

On Thursday, Johnson accused the Privileges Committee of delivering “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”. He repeated he believed he was innocent of any wrongdoing, and called the report’s findings “deranged”. You can read his statement in full here.

Over the weekend, he made his first appearance as a weekly columnist for the Daily Mail - joking that he would only talk about politics when “I absolutely have to”. His debut piece focused on weight loss.