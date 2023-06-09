The former Prime Minister described the Commons investigation in whether he misled parliament over the partygate scandal as an attempt to "drive me out"

Boris Johnson has resigned as a Conservative MP with immediate effect after he accused the Commons investigation into whether he misled parliament over the partygate scandal of "driving me out" (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP with immediate effect after stating he was "bewildered and appalled" by a Commons investigation into whether he misled parliament over the partygate scandal.

The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip said in a statement that he took the decision to step back as the investigation was attempting to "drive me out" adding that the committee was “making it clear, much to my amazement, that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament”. His resignation is now expected to trigger a by-election in his constituency.

It comes only hours after his close ally Nadine Dorries also resigned with immediate effect following a row over Johnson's resignation honours list, with Will Quince also announcing his resignation. The list was released with names including Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Moggs included.

Johnson was facing an investigation into his knowledge of wrongdoing in the partygate scandal, amid claims he lied to parliament about his knowledge of illegality at events which saw himself, the then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Carrie Johnson fined for their participation in.

He said: “It is very sad to be leaving parliament, at least for now, but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias.”

In a statement which appeared to criticise the direction of his party since he left Number 10, Johnson said: “When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now massively widened.

“Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in almost half a century, that majority is now clearly at risk. Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do.

He added: “We need to show how we are making the most of Brexit and we need in the next months to be setting out a pro-growth and pro-investment agenda. We need to cut business and personal taxes – and not just as pre-election gimmicks – rather than endlessly putting them up. We must not be afraid to be a properly Conservative government.

“Why have we so passively abandoned the prospect of a Free Trade Deal with the US? Why have we junked measures to help people into housing or to scrap EU directives or to promote animal welfare? We need to deliver on the 2019 manifesto, which was endorsed by 14 million people. We should remember that more than 17 million voted for Brexit.“