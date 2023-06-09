Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel both receive big honours but Dorries is left off the list - and announced her immediate departure from Parliament

Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list has been published - nearly a year after he left office - with some of his closest allies being recognised.

Jacob Rees-Mogg gets a knighthood while former Home Secretary Priti Patel is made a dame. But despite expectations she would receive a peerage, Nadine Dorries was left off the list. Shortly before it was released, she announced she would resign from the Commons with immediate effect.

Who’s been recognised on Johnson’s list?

It’s become a controversial tradition in recent years that Prime Ministers leaving Downing Street give honours to a number of their aides and allies. After long-running speculation at Westminster about the names that would feature, the final list was made public this afternoon (9 June).

Those recognised include:

• Sitting Tory MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg, Conor Burns, Simon Clarke and Michael Fabricant - who’ve all been given knighthoods

• Fellow MPs Priti Patel, Andrea Jenkyns and Amanda Milling - who are made Dames

• Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, Shaun Bailey (who ran for the Conservatives to be Mayor of London) and former journalist turned Johnson’s communications chief Ross Kempsell - who are among seven people given peerages in the House of Lords

• former Downing Street staff Jack Doyle and Rosie Bate-Williams, who were both implicated in the Partygate scandal that helped bring down Johnson

Nadine Dorries was not on the list.

Who is Nadine DOrries?

Born in Liverpool in 1957, Dorries started her professional life as a nurse before entering the business world as a director at Bupa. She’s also written several popular books - selling more than 2.5 million copies.

Before becoming Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire in 2005, she worked as an adviser to the former Shadow Home Secretary and Shadow Chancellor Oliver Letwin.

Dorries was thrust into the limelight in 2012 when she was suspended from the Conservative Party for appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! without first informing the Tory chief whip. She was readmitted in May 2013.

After a stint as Minister for Mental Health, she was promoted by Boris Johnson to Culture Secretary in September 2021. During her year in the role, she frequently attacked the BBC and led a plan (since scrapped) to privatise Channel 4.

Despite backing Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest following Johnson’s resignation, Dorries decided not to continue as Culture Secretary when Truss became Prime Minister last autumn. She has remained on the backbenches under Rishi Sunak - whose government she’s repeatedly criticised.

Why is she quitting as an MP?

Dorries had already announced her decision to leave the Commons at the next election - but revealed this afternoon (9 June) she would quit Parliament with immediate effect. She said it had “been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency but it is now time for another to take the reins”.

This morning, she told TalkTV “the last thing she wanted to do was trigger a by-election”. In a subsequent interview with the network, the 66-year-old said “something significant” had happened during the day to change her mind - without disclosing what it was.

Dorries’ decision means there will now be a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire seat.

She won 60% of the vote at the last general election in 2019 and increased her majority to 24,664; Labour were in second place on 22%.

The Liberal Democrats came third with 13% of the vote, while the Greens were fourth on 4%.

Who else has announced they’re quitting?

In a separate announcement, Tory MP and Health Minister Will Quince announced he would step down at the next general election. He said the role had been “all consuming” andwas having an impact on his young family.

