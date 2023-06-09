For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
Labour MP Bambos Charalambous suspended after conduct complaint
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Donald Trump indicted over mishandling classified documents
New York issues air quality alerts over smoke from Canada wildfires
West Ham end 43-year wait for trophy after last gasp Europa winner
Breaking

Who is Bambos Charalambous? Labour MP and shadow minister suspended after conduct complaint

The 55-year-old - who represents Enfield Southgate - said he would cooperate fully with the inquiry

Tom Hourigan
By Tom Hourigan
2 minutes ago

Labour MP and Shadow Foreign Office Minister Bambos Charalambous has been suspended from the party after a complaint was brought against him.

He confirmed on social media an allegation that required investigation - and it was “right and proper” that process was “allowed to take place”.

Who is Bambos Charalambous?

Most Popular

A solicitor by trade, Charalambous was first elected to Parliament in 2017 - representing Enfield Southgate in north London.

He became an opposition whip under former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and has since served in a variety of shadow ministerial positions. Most recently, the 55-year-old was appointed Shadow Minister for the Middle East and North Africa by Sir Keir Starmer at the end of 2021.

What happened?

Details of the complaint have not been made public, but it’s understood it was made formally to Labour’s independent complaints process. Charalambous confirmed on Twitter he was now the subject of an investigation:

He’s been administratively suspended by Labour, meaning he’ll sit as an independent MP in the Commons while the inquiry is carried out.

Last week, another Labour MP - Geraint Davies - was also suspended after a number of women made sexual harassment allegations against him.

Related topics:LabourJeremy CorbynKeir Starmer