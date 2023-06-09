The 55-year-old - who represents Enfield Southgate - said he would cooperate fully with the inquiry

Labour MP and Shadow Foreign Office Minister Bambos Charalambous has been suspended from the party after a complaint was brought against him.

He confirmed on social media an allegation that required investigation - and it was “right and proper” that process was “allowed to take place”.

Who is Bambos Charalambous?

A solicitor by trade, Charalambous was first elected to Parliament in 2017 - representing Enfield Southgate in north London.

He became an opposition whip under former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and has since served in a variety of shadow ministerial positions. Most recently, the 55-year-old was appointed Shadow Minister for the Middle East and North Africa by Sir Keir Starmer at the end of 2021.

What happened?

Details of the complaint have not been made public, but it’s understood it was made formally to Labour’s independent complaints process. Charalambous confirmed on Twitter he was now the subject of an investigation:

He’s been administratively suspended by Labour, meaning he’ll sit as an independent MP in the Commons while the inquiry is carried out.

