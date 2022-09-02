Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is a new BBC Sunday morning current affairs programme that will replace The Andrew Marr Show

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New BBC morning politics programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is a new interview and current affairs show.

Former BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg was confirmed to be Andrew Marr’s permanent replacement in March this year.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new show will continue in the same vein as earlier Sunday morning programmes and will ask big questions of those in power.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

But who is Laura Kuenssberg, what is her new show, and who is her husband? Here is everything you need to know:

What is Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg?

The new Sunday morning BBC show will replace The Andrew Marr Show, a talk show which ran from 2005-2021.

Journalist Sophie Raworth stepped in to present the weekly show, then renamed to Sunday Morning, from January 2022 as a permanent replacement for Marr was decided on.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg will have a similar format to previous BBC Sunday morning shows.

The programme will feature interviews with political figures and those who have been involved in major news events of the week.

In a trailer for the show, Keunssberg said that she will ‘be fair’ but isn’t ‘going to go easy’.

Laura Kuenssberg was BBC political editor from 2015-2022

Who is Laura Kuenssberg?

Laura Kuenssberg, 46, is a British journalist who was born in Rome but grew up in Glasgow - she is best known for working as the BBC political editor from 2015-2022.

She was the first woman to have the role when she took over from Nick Robinson - she was replaced by Chris Mason in May.

She studied History at University of Edinburgh, graduating with a first class honours MA before going on to study Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Kuenssberg began working at the BBC in 2000 and became a political correspondent at the company three years later.

She has worked as a presenter on Newsnight and Daily Politics, and on the coverage of UK and US elections.

Kuenssberg is replacing Andrew Marr on the Sunday morning slot with a new show - Marr stated that he left the BBC because he found the ‘self-censoring’ at the broadcaster ‘oppressive’.

Who is James Kelly?

Laura Kuenssberg is married to James Kelly - the couple live together in East London and do not have children.

Both Kuenssberg and Kelly studied at Edinburgh University - though Kelly continued his studies at Harvard.

Kelly works as a management consultant, though his wife is a well-known public figure, he has remained out of the public eye.

Not much is known about the pair’s marriage, as Kuenssberg prefers to keep her personal life private, and as such she does not speak about her husband in interviews.

When is Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on TV?

The new series will begin airing on BBC One at 9am on Sunday 4 September, with later episodes being released at the same time weekly.

Episodes are one hour long and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: