The leader of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has accused the Russian military of carrying out a deadly strike on his troops while they were fighting on behalf of Russia in its war against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has warned that those involved in an “armed mutiny” led by the chief of the Wagner Group - a private mercenary organisation in Russia - will be “punished” as he accused them of “treason”.

Russia is facing an armed insurrection after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the paramilitary force, mounted a direct challenge to army chiefs in Moscow by ordering his fighters to seize bases at major city Rostov-on-Don, near the border of Ukraine. He said Wagner has taken this action as “revenge” on defence chiefs in Russia’s capital city, who he claimed were responsible for a strike against his forces while they were fighting on behalf of Russia in eastern Ukraine.

In an address to the nation on Saturday (24 June), Putin decried the group’s “betrayal” and vowed that those who “prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment”. Without referring to Prigozhin or Wagner by name, the Russian President condemned their actions as a “stab in the back of our country” and urged “those being dragged into this crime not to make a fatal, tragic, unique mistake”, and instead to “make the only right choice - stop participating in criminal acts”.

It comes after Prigozhin, who has said his forces are now in control of key sites in Rostov-on-Don, posted a video in which he warned Wagner will continue to blockade the city and move on to Moscow unless Russian defence chiefs Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimovn - who he has blamed for the deadly strike on his forces - are handed over to him. Russia has denied the strike - and on Friday opened a criminal investigation into Prigozhin following the accusations.

In a further sign of how seriously the Kremlin is taking the crisis, security has been heightened in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, and other regions around the country. It is not immediately clear how Wagner was able to enter the city in the first place - or how many troops he has with him.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address, on June 24, 2023, as Wagner fighters stage rebellion. Credit: Photo by GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Why is there a ‘mutiny’ in Russia?

In an astonishing escalation of infighting in Russia, Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, has called for a rebellion against the country’s main army. He did this after accusing Russia’s military of carrying out a deadly missile strike on his troops in Ukraine, while they were fighting in the war. Russia’s defency ministry has denied this happened.

Prigozhin has denied he is attempting a coup - but has taken over Rostov-on-Don, and asked for key military chiefs Sergei Shigu and Valery Gerasimovn to meet with him, or else the rebellion will continue.

In an audio message posted to Telegram on Saturday (24 June), the leader of Wagner said that all of his members were “ready to die” in this action, remarking: “All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000.” He added that action was being taken “for the people” of Russia.

He also directly accused defence minister Sergei Shoigu of approving the strikes, saying that he had “put up helicopters to destroy our boys”. Shoigu “kills children”, Prigozhin continued, “throwing untrained soldiers, including conscripts, into war.”

Previously, on Friday (23 June), Prigozhin also said that Wagner “will destroy anyone who stands in our way.” In a series of video and audio recordings posted on social media, he continued: “We are moving forward and will go until the end.”

People walk past an armoured personnel carrier in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. Credit: Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

What has Vladimir Putin said?

Addressing citizens on Saturday (24 June), Putin described the actions of mutineers as a “stab in the back” - which he said amounts to “treason”. He vowed “punishment” for those involved, adding that “all necessary orders have been given” to deal with the crisis.

He pledged to defend Russia, telling citizens that a counter-terrorism regime is now in place in capital city Moscow, and several other regions across the country.

Speaking more broadly about the situation, Putin condemned the rebellion at a time when Russia is “fighting the toughest battle for its future” with its war in Ukraine. He said: “The entire West is waged against us. This battle, when the fate of our people is being decided, requires the unification of all forces, unity, consolidation, and responsibility.”

He slammed the rebellion as “a blow to Russia, to its people,” and said that those “who plotted and organised an armed rebellion, who raised arms against his comrades-in-arms, betrayed Russia. And they will answer for it.”

Previously, on Friday (23 June), Russia also announced that it had opened a criminal investigation into Prigozhin, following his claims of a strike carried out by its army.

Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officers patrol an area around the Kremlin in Moscow, on June 24, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday acknowledged a “difficult” situation was unfolding in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where the Wagner mercenary group has taken control of key military sites. Credit: Getty Images

Is there more context to the rebellion?

There has been tension between Wagner and Russia’s official army for a while as Prigozhin has repeatedly blamed defence minister Shoigu for high numbers of casualties on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“The war was needed so Shoigu could become a Marshal, so he could get a second Hero Star. The war wasn’t for demilitarising or de-nazifying Ukraine. It was needed for an extra star,” Prigozhin has said, both directly contradicting the Kremlin - and undermining Putin’s publicly-proclaimed reasoning for the war in Ukraine.

But Wagner still continued to aid Russia in the war, previously not levelling any direct challenge to Putin. However, with this ‘mutiny’, it is now inevitable that the war in Ukraine will be impacted - with Russia both losing some of its forces and faced with another challenge for its army.

What is the Wagner Group?

The Wagner Group (officially called PMC Wagner) describes itself as a “private military company”. They are essentially a band of mercenaries.

The group was first established in 2014, when it was fighting in support of pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine - but has grown considerably since then.

It has played a key part in the war in Ukraine, recruiting large numbers in 2022 when Russia was struggling to find people for its regular army. After years of denying that Wagner even existed, in July 2022 Kremlin-controlled media suddenly admitted that it was fighting in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine - with the group’s troops playing a key part in the lengthy and costly fight to take the city.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?