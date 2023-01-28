The series will feature interviews with politicians and some of the biggest names in journalism.

Andrew Neil will be returning to our screens this weekend, with Season 3 of his political talk show ready to hit Channel 4.

The Andrew Neil Show is all about examining and dissecting the latest political news. The 45-minute programme will feature interviews with politicians as well as some of the top names in journalism, and take a look back at some of the biggest stories of the week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series - including where to watch it, when it starts, and which guests will be appearing in which episode.

When does it start?

The Andrew Neil Show returns for Season 3 on Sunday 29 January, at 6pm. The talk show will last for 45 minutes, according to Radio Times, and will return weekly for a total of ten episodes.

Where do I watch it?

You can watch The Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4. It will also be available on All 4 shortly after airing, in case you can’t catch it live.

The Andrew Neil Show returns to Channel 4 this Sunday. (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are the guests?

Neil is returning with regular guests George Osborne and Ed Balls, who help dissect the latest news stories and pose questions to those in power. Osborne previously served as Chancellor of the Exchequer under former Prime Minister David Cameron, between 2010 and 2016, while Balls acted as Shadow Chancellor under former Labour Party leader Ed Milliband, between 2010 and 2015.

The trio will also be joined by new special guests every Sunday - with names revealed nearer the time. This weekend’s name has been confirmed as Jonatahan Aitken, a former government minister.

What can I expect?

Each episode will focus on latest news in UK politics. The first installment is set to take a look at public sector pay and industrial action, ahead of 1 February, which is predicted to be the biggest day of strikes in a generation. Teachers, rail staff, security guards, civil service workers, and more have all announced walkouts.

To accompany recent headlines on tax penalties and the scandal surrounding Nadhim Zahawi, ex minister and special guest Jonathan Aitken will be offering up his advice - including on whether or not the Tory Party chairman should resign from Cabinet while the investigation into his taxes is underway.

Questions were raised over the MP’s tax affairs after he reportedly paid millions to HMRC to settle a dispute with the taxman.

Is there anything else I need to know?