The new Chancellor of the Exchequer has risen to become one of the most prominent Tories - but questions remain over his financial interests

Mr Zahawi, who was recently appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer after Rishi Sunak’s resignation, said in his campaign declaration that he will lower taxes and increase defence spending.

The MP for Stratford-on-Avon’s bid for leadership has been called into question however, following the revelation that Inland Revenue experts are investigating his tax affairs.

In response, Mr Zahawi told Sky News: "I was not aware of this, I have always paid my taxes, I have declared my taxes in the UK."

So, who is Nadhim Zahawi, how long has he been in politics, and what exactly are the tax allegations?

Who is Nadhim Zahawi?

Nadhim Zahawi, 55, is an Iraqi-born Kurdish-British politician who has been Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon since 2010.

He moved to the UK at the age of 9 when he and his family fled persecution under Saddam Hussein’s regime.

He found a new home in London where he learned to speak English and attended Holland Park School, Ibstock Place School and King’s College School, before going on to study Chemical Engineering at University College London.

In September 2021, Mr Zahawi recalled his experience of leaving Iraq in an interview with the Stratford Herald.

He said: “It was clear to my family Iraq would not be safe under [Hussein’s] leadership and that is when we decided we had to flee to the UK.

"It was a huge sacrifice for us to leave our home country, as it is for anyone, however, I cannot be sure I would be here today if we hadn’t.”

What has his political career been like?

Following his election as the MP for Stratford-on-Avon in 2010, Mr Zahawi subsequently became a member of the Number 10 Policy Unit – which provides policy advice to the Prime Minister - in 2013.

In 2018 he was appointed a junior minister at the Department for Education, before taking up the same role in the Business Department in 2019.

In November 2020, Boris Johnson made Mr Zahawi the first ever vaccines minister, responsible for delivering the Covid-19 vaccination to the UK.

The coronavirus vaccination rollout began on 8 December of that year, and almost 150 million vaccinations have since been administered to UK citizens.

In 2021, Mr Zahawi became the Education Secretary, and most recently, he replaced Rishi Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Just two days after he was appointed Chancellor, Mr Zahawi joined several Conservative MPs in imploring Mr Johnson to resign from office, telling the Prime Minister to “do the right thing and go now.”

What controversies has he been involved with?

Like most politicians, Mr Zahawi’s career has not been without controversy.

Just a few of the times the MP has made headlines include:

In 2013, he was embroiled in an expenses scandal after it emerged he had billed taxpayers for the electricity supply to his stables

In 2016, he voted against a Labour amendment that would require private landlords to make their homes "fit for human habitation”

In 2020, Labour MP Tulip Siddiq accused him of misleadingly suggesting research showed parents "prefer to pay a modest amount, £1 or £2", instead of receiving free school meals

How much is Nadhim Zahawi worth?

Mr Zahawi is believed to be one of the richest politicians in the House of Commons, with estimates of his wealth ranging from £30 million to up to £100 million.

A significant part of Mr Zahawi’s net worth reportedly comes from his co-founding of polling firm YouGov in 2000, which he sold on the stock exchange in 2005.

According to The Mirror, he has a “property empire” totalling £100 million.

The Guardian also revealed in 2019 that the Chancellor spent much of his parliamentary career working as chief strategy officer for Gulf Keystone Petroleum.

This role reportedly paid him £52,325 in backpay in October 2015, in addition to a monthly salary of £20,000 from October 2015 which rose to almost £30,000 a month in August 2017. He is said to also have received approximately £330,000 in bonus payments.

What are the tax allegations?

HM Revenue & Customs is allegedly investigating Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs.

This comes after the National Crime Agency looked into the Chancellor’s finances in 2020 and subsequently passed information to HMRC.

No action was taken by the National Crime Agency following their inquiry.

News of the HMRC investigation has caused particular uproar as the investigation will take place under the Treasury, which, as Chancellor, Mr Zahawi now controls.

Mr Zahawi told Sky News he has “always paid” and “declared” his taxes in the UK, claiming these revelations are a “smear” campaign against him.