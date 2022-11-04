Rishi Sunak’s government is trying to fill a £50 billion hole in its budget ahead of the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s autumn budget

The Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Prime MinisterRishi Sunak are understood to be considering several tax hikes, as the government bids to fill a £50 billion black hole in the UK’s public finances.

So what exactly is capital gains tax - and what do we know about Jeremy Hunt’s plans for it? Here’s what you need to know.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is reportedly considering a rise in capital gains tax (image: AFP/Getty Images)

What is capital gains tax UK?

Capital gains tax is the money you have to pay the government when you sell, gift or swap an asset that has increased in value. You only pay the tax on the profit you have made rather than on the overall amount of money you have received.

It applies when the following types of asset are sold:

Personal possessions worth £6,000 or above (except cars)

Property that’s not used as your primary residence

Your main home if: you’ve let it out, used it for business purposes or it’s a large property (5,000 square metres or more)

Shares not held in an ISA

Business assets

Some forms of cryptoasset, e.g. Bitcoin or NFTs

A capital gains tax hike would mostly hit higher earners (image: AFP/Getty Images)

For higher earners a rate of 28% is charged on the property assets listed above - everything else has a rate of 20%. If you are a basic rate taxpayer (i.e. your income sits between £12,571 and £50,270 a year), you pay 18% on property assets and 10% on everything else.

There is a tax-free allowance of £12,300 on your capital gains (£6,150 for trusts). What you pay can also be reduced if you have gained on some things but made losses on others in a particular tax year.

To pay the tax, you have to report the gains you’ve made above the tax-free allowance threshold to HMRC. You have to do so within 60 days if it’s a property asset.

The above is a very basic introduction to capital gains tax. There are many additional rules and exceptions for the tax that relate to specific circumstances. If you wish to find out more, visit the government website.

Will Jeremy Hunt hike capital gains tax?

According to reporting by the PA news agency, Jeremy Hunt is considering raising the headline rate of capital gains tax. Also under consideration are the allowances and some of the reliefs you can claim to lower your tax bill.

We do not know exactly how much rates could be hiked by, nor what other changes may be made, and the government is saying nothing is currently set in stone. It’s unlikely we’ll have any further information ahead of the Chancellor’s 17 November budget.

But what is almost certain is that any changes would increase the amount of tax paid by richer people. This is because they are more likely to have the assets listed above.