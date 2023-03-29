Are you paying the right amount of tax? Here’s how to check and make sense of the numbers and letters that make up your tax code

With a new UK tax year just days away, a financial spring clean may be rising to the top of your to-do list.

Major taxes will also be changing over the coming days. The income tax thresholds will be frozen over the coming 12 months - an effective tax increase. Capital gains tax and corporation tax will also be going up.

Ahead of these changes, making sense of your tax code will help you understand how much of your salary is being deducted for tax purposes. This deduction happens before you receive your wage and if the numbers and letters are wrong in your tax code, you could be paying too much, or even too little tax - something that is vital to know given the cost of living crisis. If your tax code is wrong, you can claim back up to four years’ worth of overpayments. HMRC is likely to be in touch with you if you’ve underpaid, something that could mean a hefty bill is on the way.

The tax code might look confusing to begin with but is fairly straightforward to understand, with most people’s code starting with a number and ending with a letter. It is used by employers and pension providers to work out how much of your income is tax free, how much tax you pay and if there are any other circumstances to consider.

What does the tax code mean?

The code tells your employer or pension provider how much tax you are going to pay each month until the following April. The numbers in your code indicate how much of your annual income is tax free and the letter reflects your current employment status.

The tax code 1257L is most common for people who have one job or pension. It changed from 1250L from the 2020/21 tax year after a 0.5 percent increase to the income tax personal allowance - from £12,500 to £12,570.

UK workers will face an effective income tax hike from April (image: Adobe)

The Personal Allowance is the amount of taxable income a person can earn without needing to pay tax on it, with tax rates kicking in on any money earned above this threshold. The current code is unlikely to change given the personal allowance aspect of income tax has not changed this year. HMRC will have already been in touch with you if your t

What are the tax code letters and what do they mean?

Letters in your tax code refer to your situation and how it affects your Personal Allowance.

L - This entitles you to the standard tax-free Personal Allowance

M - This code shows you’ve received a transfer of 10% of your partner’s Personal Allowance

N - This code means you’ve transferred some of your Personal Allowance to your partner

T - This signals that other calculations are included in working out your Personal Allowance

0T - This means your Personal Allowance has been used up or that your new employer doesn’t have the details they need to give you a tax code

BR - This code means all the income from this job or pension is taxed at the basic rate, usually used if you have a second job or pension

D0 - All your income from this job or pension is taxed at the higher rate (for workers with more than one job)

D1 - All your income from this job or pension is taxed at the additional rate (for workers with more than one job)

NT - This shows that you are not paying any tax on this income

What do the tax code letters mean in Scotland?

S - This shows your income or pension is taxed using the rates in Scotland

S0T - This code means your Personal Allowance has been used up, or your employer does not have the details they need to give you a tax code in Scotland

SBR - This means all your income from this job or pension is taxed at the basic rate in Scotland

SD0 - This code shows all your income from this job or pension is taxed at the intermediate rate in Scotland

SD1 - All your income from this job or pension is taxed at the higher rate in Scotland

SD2 - All your income from this job or pension is taxed at the top rate in Scotland

What do the tax code letters mean in Wales?

C - This means your income or pension is taxed using the rates in Wales

C0T - This code means your Personal Allowance has been used up, or your employer does not have the details they need to give you a tax code in Wales

CBR - This shows all your income from this job or pension is taxed at the basic rate in Wales

CD0 - All your income from this job or pension is taxed at the higher rate in Wales

CD1 - All your income from this job or pension is taxed at the additional rate in Wales

What are emergency tax codes?

Emergency tax codes can be spotted with the addition of W1, M1 or X following 1257L. They are temporary and commonly found on workers’ payslips if you have started a new job, started full time work after being self-employed, getting company benefits or a state pension.

The deadline for postal self-assessment tax returns was in October 2022 (image: PA)

What are K codes?

People with an income that is not being taxed another way and is worth more than your tax free allowance will have a tax code beginning with a K. This can happen if you are paying tax owed from a previous year or if you are getting benefits - be it state or company - which you need to pay tax on.

What are income tax 2023/24 bands?

During his Autumn Statement 2022, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced he would freeze most income tax bands, while also extending the top-end 45p rate to more of the UK’s top earners. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the top rate will apply to those earning £125,140 or more rather than just those getting over £150,000 a year. These earners will also have no personal allowance.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the changes will be marginally different. As well as dragging more higher earners into the top band in line with changes south of the border, the higher rate will increase from 41% to 42%, and the top rate will rise to 47% from 46%.

Tax bands (excluding Scotland)

Personal Allowance - Up to £12,570 - 0%

Basic rate - £12,571 to £50,270 - 20%

Higher rate - £50,271 to £125,140 - 40%

Additional rate - over £125,140 - 45%

Tax bands in Scotland