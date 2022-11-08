With the Bank of England raising interest rates, ISA rates have increased meaning it is becoming more lucrative to save money

The UK is experiencing its worst inflation crisis since 1982, with the cost of living rocketing for the majority of people across the country.

However, while this move has hit many people in the pocket, some have encountered a silver lining in their savings accounts. Banks and other financial institutions are now offering some of the best interest rates in more than a decade.

One type of savings account that is doing particularly well is the ISA, which typically offers a better rate than most standard bank accounts because it offers a tax saving.

But what exactly is an ISA - and how do they work? Here’s everything you need to know.

ISAs are almost the same as regular savings accounts (image: Adobe)

What is an ISA?

An Individual Savings Account is a form of bank account that allows you to receive tax-free interest on the money you put away. For the 2022/23 tax year, the maximum amount of money you can save in one is £20,000.

With regular savings accounts, while you may be offered a decent interest rate and tend to get more choice, you’re taxed for any interest you receive above a certain limit (known as a personal savings allowance).

From 2016, this limit was expanded for all but the highest earners, which reduced some of the effectiveness of ISAs. But they remain especially useful for people who have large cashpots or who are paying the additional rate of tax (i.e. have a salary over £150,000).

The Bank of England base rate has had its single biggest increase since 1989 (image: AFP/Getty Images)

How do ISAs work?

At their most basic level, ISAs are a safe place to save your money and earn interest on top of it. But there are several different types of ISA:

Cash ISA

The most basic form of ISA works in almost exactly the same way as a conventional savings account. The only major differences are the tax saving on interest, and the maximum amount you can deposit in the account in a tax year (£20,000 versus a much higher figure in regular savings accounts).

There are three main categories of cash ISA: instant-access, regular savings and fixed-rate ISAs. Instant access ones allow you to pay in and withdraw money at pretty much any time, but offer a variable rate.

Regular savings cash ISAs offer a fixed rate of interest that is paid out over a certain period of time, so long as you put a certain amount of money into it each month.

Finally, fixed-rate ISAs tend to see you commit to locking away your money for a certain amount of time. Once you have passed the deadline, you can receive the interest accrued on the account. The longer the term, the greater the interest payout.

ISAs allow you to generate tax-free interest (image: Adobe)

Stocks and shares ISA

This form of ISA is an investment account. Its main benefit is that it shields the interest you make from capital gains tax. However, it also carries an element of risk as your investment could go down as well as up.

You can either opt for a managed account (where you pay a fee for the bank or financial institution you hold the ISA with to arrange your investments), or you choose where your money goes yourself (which can still incur a fee).

As with cash ISAs, the limit you can put into a stocks and shares ISA is £20,000 per tax year (for the 2022/23 tax year at least).

Innovative finance ISA (IFISA)

IFISAs are essentially peer-to-peer loans for borrowers who do not want or cannot get a traditional bank loan. You will be paired with a borrower, who will offer you a rate of interest on top of the investment you’ve given them.

This interest is tax-free and you can put in up to £20,000. However, as with stocks and shares ISAs, there is an element of risk as your return may not match your investment.

Lifetime ISA

Lifetime ISAs are government-backed savings schemes that are intended to help young people save up to get on the housing ladder, or save money for their retirement.

They either come in the form of cash ISAs or stocks and shares ISAs. You can put in up to £4,000 a year (which will come out of your £20,000 allowance for other ISA products) and the government will pay 25% bonus into the account depending on what you save per year.

It can only be opened by people aged 18 to 39. If you’re using it for property, you have to be a first-time buyer. And, if you’re using the funds for retirement, you can only pay into the account until the age of 50. You have to then wait until the age of 60 to withdraw it.

Help to buy ISA

This type of ISA is now no longer available, having closed to new savers in late-2019. But many first-time buyers will still hold these accounts.

Designed to enable people to get into the housing market, this form of savings account allowed you to deposit up to £1,200 initially, and then pay in up to £200 a month thereafter. The government pays a 25% bonus on what you save up to a maximum of £3,000 a year.

But whatever you pay in per year comes out of your £20,000 allowance for the tax year.

How many ISAs can I have in a tax year?

Technically, you can put your money into one of each kind of ISA every tax year. However, the overall limit is £20,000.