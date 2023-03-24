With the Bank of England hiking its base rate again, decent interest rates on savings should be available for some time yet

The cost of living crisis took another unexpected turn this week, after inflation rose unexpectedly.

While the move potentially came as bad news for people who are about to remortgage, as interest rates have a bearing on mortgage rates, it was better news for savers. The higher the rate, the better returns tend to be on saver bank accounts.

Given we’re in the midst of a major cost of living crisis, it’s likely you’ve had to continually assess your personal finances over the last few months. Putting your money into a savings account is one way you can build financial resilience (if you have enough disposable income to do so).

So, what are savings accounts - and how can you make the most of them at the moment?

What are savings accounts?

A savings account is a type of bank account that pays you back (i.e. gives you interest) for putting money into it. They tend to have more rules attached to them than current accounts, for example you may have to lock your money away for a certain period of time to secure the full interest payment. Broadly, there are five key types you should be aware of:

Easy-access accounts: you can withdraw your money at any time (although there may be some rules you have to abide by).

you can withdraw your money at any time (although there may be some rules you have to abide by). Regular savings accounts: require you to deposit a certain amount in them each month.

require you to deposit a certain amount in them each month. Notice accounts: you have to notify the bank in advance that you’ll be withdrawing cash.

you have to notify the bank in advance that you’ll be withdrawing cash. Short-term fixed rates: your money is locked away at a particular rate for several months. You won’t be able to access it during this fixed period.

your money is locked away at a particular rate for several months. You won’t be able to access it during this fixed period. Long-term fixed rates: your money is locked away for a period of years and usually cannot be accessed within this period without incurring a penalty.

If you’re a higher tax rate payer, or you have a big pot of savings you want to put away, you should look into getting an ISA. Savings accounts are only tax-free if your annual interest payments do not exceed £1,000 (for basic-rate taxpayers) or £500 (for higher rate taxpayers).

Saving money away for a rainy day might be a good idea given the cost of living crisis (image: Adobe)

How can you make the most of savings accounts?

Although savings account interest rates are at their highest for a long time thanks to the 11 consecutive Bank of England rate rises, they are still tracking well below the rate of inflation.

The best rates on more easily accessible accounts tend to be around the 3.5% mark, while the longer-term fixes are offering in the region of 4% to 4.5% depending on the term you go for - the rub being that you cannot access the money inside that term without a penalty. According to moneyfactscompare.co.uk, you’re most likely to find joy with challenger banks.

As of February 2023, the rate of price increases across the UK economy - including everything from hikes to food prices, fuel costs and energy bills - stood at 10.4% on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI). This figure marked a small rise on January’s figure of 10.1% and came despite predictions inflation would reduce.

Given inflation erodes the value of money, the current situation means you can’t technically save at the moment. But savings accounts do at least enable your cash to grow more than if you left it languishing in a standard current account, while also giving you a pot you can access on a rainy day.

In a bid to push inflation down, the Bank of England increased its bank rate to 4.25% from 4%. However, some of the savings rates on offer are failing to reflect recent rises.

Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin, who chairs the Treasury select committee, criticised banks for failing to pass these rates on to savers. She told the BBC on Thursday (23 March) customers were being treated like “cash cows” by banks.

“We’ve noticed that since the Bank of England started raising rates, and they are now up to 4.25%, that people who have mortgages on a variable rate, their rate goes up that day. But we’ve also noticed that for savers, the banks have been very slow to raise rates and there are still rates out there for less than 1%.”

Ms Baldwin urged people to shop around for better rates to pressure banks into making faster rate rises. She said her committee had already written to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to ask if it could look into the issue.

High inflation means the buying power of money is diminishing (image: AFP/Getty Images)

It comes after the Treasury committee scrutinised bank bosses on the issue earlier this year. She said: “They gave us a range of excuses [about why rates are not being passed on to customers immediately] — I’m afraid they did not hold a lot of water with our committee.”

While there are difficulties in accessing good savings rates on the market, there are several other things you can do to make your money work better in savings accounts.

First, you should check to see if you can put any money aside. To do so, you will need to write up a budget for all of your incomings and outgoings in a typical month. If you have only a small amount of money going spare each month, it might be worth putting it into an easy-access savings account that allows you to quickly get hold of it when it’s needed.

But you should be aware that these sorts of accounts tend to come with the lowest interest rates on the market. Martin Lewis’s MoneySavingExpert website recommends looking out for ‘bonus’ rate introductory offers to maximise this type of account.

Saving money can help you build financial resilience (image: Adobe)

Say you regularly have a bit more disposable income left over each month, it might be worth looking at a regular savings account. This type of account requires that you pay in a set amount each month, and should give you higher interest rates than standard accounts in return.

At the moment, there are several regular savings accounts on offer which are tied to current accounts that currently offer hefty golden handshakes if you switch to them. Natwest and First Direct are among the banking brands offering three-figure sign-on bonuses which have decent savings rates attached to them.

If you are considering a fixed-rate account that will lock away your money for a period, but offers you a decent interest rate, be aware that rates can rise as well as fall. Should they keep going up, your fixed rate might not be paying you as much as another account would - but, as ever with finances, there is always an element of risk you will lose out.