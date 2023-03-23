For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Martin Lewis to become regular co-host on Good Morning Birtain
2 hours ago Keir Starmer follows PM's decision to publish tax returns
4 hours ago Parliament blocks TikTok from its devices in ban over security fears
6 hours ago Bank of England hikes interest rate to 4.25% - decision explained
6 hours ago First conviction for organ harvesting under Modern Slavery Act

UK house prices: 27 local areas where prices fell the most in January according to the ONS

Most areas of the UK saw house prices fall last month - with one council seeing a drop of 7.1%.

Harriet Clugston
By Harriet Clugston
3 minutes ago

House prices fell in more than half of local council areas across the UK in January, according to official figures, as the country braces for a housing market slump in 2023.

Average UK property prices were down by 1.1% between December and January, dropping from £293,200 to £289,800. The figures are from the official UK house price index, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and HM Land Registry.

The figures were published on Wednesday (22 March) – the same day that the ONS released figures showing a surprise rise in inflation in February, with the Consumer Prices Index jumping to 10.4%. Today (23 March) the Bank of England raised interest rates again, from 4% to 4.25%, a move that will push many households’ mortgages up.

While Zoopla, Rightmove and Nationwide have published more recent house price data, the government data is the most comprehensive, and is based on the final price paid rather than asking prices or mortgage approvals data.

We’ve analysed the latest data, to see what has been happening to property prices on a local level. Of 373 council areas in the UK, 214, or 57%, saw average prices drop in January compared to December.

It was not a uniformly gloomy picture for homeowners. In North East Derbyshire, prices rose by 6.4%, or more than £15,000, while in the Isle of Anglesey they rose 4.2%, or £10,000.

Despite the drop across the UK, prices are still up by 6.3% year-on-year. HM Land Registry said it expects a downward trend in the market to continue “for a while longer as the market adjusts to the higher interest rate environment”, with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) reporting a “muted market backdrop” with new buyer demand, sales, fresh listings and prices all down.

NationalWorld has created a collection of interactive tools that will show you what is happening to house prices near you, including a breakdown by the type of property (detached, semi-detached, terraced and flats) and whether the properties were bought by first-time buyers.

Below are the 27 areas where the ONS said house prices fell the most in January.

Read more: What does spring budget mean for the housing market 2023? Zoopla’s research expert explains

House prices in City of London fell by 7.1%, from £95,3205 to £885,407

1. City of London

House prices in City of London fell by 7.1%, from £95,3205 to £885,407

House prices in South Hams were down by 6.2%, from £419,751 to £393,684

2. South Hams, Devon

House prices in South Hams were down by 6.2%, from £419,751 to £393,684

Prices in Bridgend fell by 5.1%, from £214,081 to £203,245

3. Bridgend, Wales

Prices in Bridgend fell by 5.1%, from £214,081 to £203,245

House prices in Powys fell by 4.7%, from £262,356 to £250,089

4. Powys, Wales

House prices in Powys fell by 4.7%, from £262,356 to £250,089

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
DataHouse Price Index