There has been speculation that a UK house price crash is on the way, after the Bank of England forecast a recession and hiked interest rates

UK house prices have fallen for the first time in 2022 - although experts insist it’s not a sign of an impending house price crash.

According to the RightmoveHouse Price Index for August 2022, average property prices fell by 1.3% month-on-month - the equivalent of £4,795 off a typical house price.

So, what exactly does the Rightmove House Price Index show - and will we see UK house prices fall?

UK house prices have fallen month-on-month but remain much higher than pre-Covid times(image: PA)

What is the Rightmove House Price Index?

The Rightmove House Price Index (HPI) is a tracker of the UK housing market that’s run by one of the country’s biggest property websites.

It takes into account the asking prices of up to 200,000 homes being advertised by 13,000 estate agents UK-wide every month - although it excludes central London given Rightmove says the “normal housing ladder is not really applicable” there.

Rightmove says this means its measurement covers 95% of the UK market.

The HPI differs from other key house price yardsticks, such as the Nationwide HPI, in that it looks at home asking prices as they come to market.

Other indices tend to look at prices later in the buying process, including at the mortgage application stage and final sales prices as listed with public body the Land Registry.

So, in essence, the Rightmove HPI’s strength is that it captures sellers’ sentiments closer to how they currently are.

Rightmove says the latest House Price Index does not signal an impending house price crash (image: PA)

It breaks down asking prices into three different sectors:

First-time buyers: Rightmove says the figure tends to cover properties that a first-time buyer would be more likely to consider, such as two-bed homes.

Rightmove says the figure tends to cover properties that a first-time buyer would be more likely to consider, such as two-bed homes. ‘Second stepper’ (i.e. those moving out of their first home): covers three and four-bed properties, but excludes four-bed detached houses.

covers three and four-bed properties, but excludes four-bed detached houses. Top of the ladder buyers: includes five-bed homes and above, as well as four-bed detached houses

What does latest Rightmove House Price Index show?

The latest Rightmove House Price Index was published on Monday (15 August).

Covering properties put on sale between 10 July and 6 August 2022, it showed house prices fell 1.3% compared to the previous month’s HPI.

It means the average UK house price has fallen by £4,795 to £365,173 - the first drop of the year so far but in line with the month of August in previous years.

The largest drop was seen among Rightmove’s ‘top of the ladder’ buyers, who saw average prices fall 2.6% (£17,507) compared to July to an average of £665,304.

‘Second steppers’ saw prices remain relatively unchanged at £338,757, while first-time buyers experienced a minor fall of 0.4% (£852) to £224,091.

In a wider context, the average price for August 2022 is still 19.5% higher than that recorded in the same month in 2019.

Earlier this year, Rightmove said house prices had grown £55,000 since the pandemic.

The August 2022 HPI is also 134% up against August 2002 (when the average price was £155,994), meaning prices have outstripped average wage packet growth (up 76%) and general inflation (93% - as measured by the RPI) over the last two decades.

Homeowners further up the housing market are said by Rightmove to have been ‘distracted’ by the summer holidays (image: PA)

Meanwhile, Rightmove said buyer enquiries were down 4% year-on-year, but remained a fifth higher than in 2019.

New listings were 12% up against August 2021 but were 6% lower than in 2019.

The other key finding from the Rightmore research was that average monthly mortgage payments for first-time buyers with a 10% deposit had exceeded £1,000 for the first time.

Why are UK house prices falling?

Some experts have been predicting UK house prices will crash as a result of repeated interest rate hikes by the Bank of England, recession forecasts and the cost of living crisis.

However, Rightmove has insisted the August 2022 fall in property prices is no harbinger of doom for the housing market.

Instead, it says they have dropped away because summer holidays are taking priority.

The property website adds that it thinks “distracted home-movers” are putting their plans on hold until the autumn.

Rightmove thinks its August HPI is a temporary blip (image: PA)

“A drop in asking prices is to be expected this month, as the market returns towards normal seasonal patterns after a frenzied two years,” says Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science.

“Sellers who want or need to move quickly at this time of year tend to price competitively in order to find a suitable buyer fast, with some hoping to complete their move in time to enjoy Christmas in a new home.

“We’re still expecting price changes for the rest of the year to continue to follow the usual seasonal pattern, which means we’ll end the year at around 7% annual growth, even with the wider economic uncertainty.”

Rightmove’s confidence that prices will continue to rise despite the cost of living crisis and threat of a recession is not shared by everyone in the housing market.

Founder of mortgage broker Revolution Brokers, Almas Uddin, said: “We’re now seeing what was previously an overheated property market start to slow, along with a return to what can historically be considered normalised interest rates.

“For the nation’s sellers, this means a slightly more pragmatic approach when pricing their property.”

Meanwhile, Marc von Grundherr, director of London-based estate agents Benham and Reeves, said: “The increasing cost of both buying and borrowing has started to dampen the insatiable appetite of the nation’s buyers ever so slightly.