With the UK inflation rate remaining high, the Bank of England looks set to hike its base rate again - but there is hope the interest rate will come down soon

The UK inflation rate fell back in March 2023, new ONS figures show, although the rate of price hikes continues to remain close to record levels.

According to the latest Consumer Prices Index (CPI), food prices are keeping inflation elevated, while petrol and diesel costs have been falling enough to bring the overall rate down marginally. It means the cost of living crisis is still very much with us, as high inflation rapidly erodes our spending power.

The latest figures could also mean the Bank of England hikes its interest rate for a twelfth consecutive time in May. It uses the mechanism to control inflation.

The sharp increase in the base rate over the last 12 months to a 14-year-high of 4.25% has already piled hundreds of pounds on to people’s mortgage bills. It has also boosted savings rates - albeit not at a rate that can compete with inflation.

So, what do we know about the next interest rates decision - and will they ever return to the historic low rates seen in the 2010s?

What is the UK interest rate?

The UK interest rate is currently set at 4.25% having been hiked by 0.25 percentage points in March 2023. It was the 11th consecutive rise the Bank of England has introduced and means interest rates are much higher than they were during the 2010s.

The rate is set eight times a year by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - a group of nine economists, four of whom are independent from the UK central bank. They take into account the UK’s economic picture before opting to reduce, freeze or hike interest rates.

A way to understand interest rates is that they are like the brake in a car, while inflation is the accelerator. If demand in the economy is accelerating at a rate that supply cannot keep up with, as it currently is, price rises can occur so rapidly that we struggle to afford the basics (something we are seeing with the cost of living crisis). But the Bank of England can apply the brakes by using its interest rate - also known as the base rate.

By increasing it, the cost of borrowing money becomes more expensive - something that translates into higher mortgage costs and better savings interest rates. The upshot of doing this is that demand is likely to fall across the economy, which can cool down the rate of price rises. The downside is that braking too hard can stop businesses from growing, as they tend to borrow money to fuel their expansion and invest in their operations.

Why could interest rates rise again?

The Bank of England MPC meets again on 10 May, with its decision set to be announced the following day.

It is always nigh impossible to predict what the MPC’s decision will be given the economic picture is currently changing rapidly and the central bank likes to keep its cards close to its chest. Take March’s interest rates decision as an example - the CPI rose unexpectedly to 10.4% just as the MPC was deciding what to do, which is likely to have influenced some of the policy makers to vote to hike interest rates.

What we do know it that the Bank of England’s primary goal at the moment is to cut inflation. The rate of the CPI fell to 10.1% in March 2023.

While it was a drop, economists had hoped the rate would decline into single figures. The fact it remains just a percentage point below October 2022’s record high of 11.1% suggests another rate rise is on the way.

According to online foreign exchange brokerage XTB.com, the markets deem a 0.25 percentage point hike the most likely scenario. Banking and financial services giant ING also believes such a move is “now probably more likely than not”, although it said it expects the CPI to drop to around 8% next month thanks to “improving supply chains, lower input costs, as well as the lower orders-to-inventory ratios” - i.e. lower demand in the economy.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has failed to impress since taking the role in 2020 (image: Getty Images)

Employment figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday (18 April) may also influence a rate rise. Economists believe private sector wage increases (which were 6.6% in the three months to February - a 3.4% real-terms decrease when inflation is taken into account) could be a sign of sticky inflation, as greater spending power could mean demand remains higher. Governor Andrew Bailey has previously warned above-inflation salary increases could keep higher interest rates in place for longer.

Meanwhile, the fact that the economy has confounded expectations could encourage the Bank of England to hike rates at least one more time. Given the major worry for the MPC’s decision makers is that raising interest rates too much can damage the economy, the fact that the UK’s GDP is flatlining rather than in negative territory suggests it could go further if it wanted to.

In short, there are several reasons why a bank rate rise is on the cards in May. But it could be the final increase of 2023.

Will interest rates ever come down?

The good news is that most economists think high interest rates will only be a short-to-medium-term phenomenon. The big question is when rates will begin to come down.

In its global economic outlook published in April, the IMF said the current interest rate levels are likely to be “temporary” and would be likely to reduce “when inflation is brought back under control”. In advanced economies like the UK, the IMF said interest rates should fall “back towards pre-pandemic levels” as a result of several factors, including an ageing population (older people tend not to create as much demand in the economy).

The Bank of England’s base rate influences how much money is moving around the UK economy (image: Getty Images)

But the IMF has also cautioned that inflation is proving to be “stickier than anticipated” around the world. UK-specific factors it pointed to included a high dependence on imported energy - particularly gas - and “a fairly tight labour market”.

The Bank of England’s latest projections, published in February 2023, suggest inflation will be at 3% by the first quarter of 2023, 1% by the start of 2025 and 0.4% by the first quarter of 2026. Its target is to keep the rate of price rises at 2% - a level that encourages a healthy level of spending across the economy.

In the UK central bank’s follow-up meeting in March 2023, it projected a steeper decline in inflation thanks to forecasts that energy prices will tumble in the latter half of 2023. It has not updated its interest rates forecast, which currently says interest rates should be close to 3% by the start of 2026.

The UK economy is expected to decline - albeit marginally - in 2023 (image: Getty Images)

But, economic commentators have warned there is still a lot of potentially twisty road to travel along before we can say for sure when interest rates will come down. Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said: “Economic projections need to be taken with a healthy dose of salt, especially when febrile commodity markets and fractious geopolitical conditions heighten uncertainty.

“However, history tells us the flatlining base rate between 2009 and 2022 was an aberration, and that interest rates move in cycles of rising and falling. There will inevitably come a point when central banks take their foot off the brakes and shift it across to the accelerator again.”

Mr Khalaf added: “It seems unlikely that when interest rates start to fall back they will do so as sharply as they have risen, barring some form of economic crisis. However, markets will start to adjust to the new interest rate environment in advance and the resurgence we have seen in the global stocks this year is already a sign of shifting expectations for monetary policy.”