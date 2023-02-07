Rising interest rates, high levels of inflation and a likely recession are all putting the housing market under pressure in 2023

With a UK recession likely to hit in 2023, all eyes are on how the housing market will react.

The country has already seen some downwards movement in property prices (albeit from the record highs posted in 2022). Separate House Price Indexes (HPIs) from Nationwide Building Society and online estate agency Zoopla have both shown rates of annual growth are on the slide. But they disagree on the extent to which prices might fall in 2023, with Zoopla favouring a smaller decline compared to Nationwide.

Now, mortgage lender Halifax has released its latest HPI for January 2023. So, what does it show - and what does the bank think will happen to the property ladder this year?

What is the Halifax HPI?

The Halifax HPI is a property price index that has been analysing UK house prices on a monthly basis since January 1983. It measures the market by looking at mortgage offers.

The bank is responsible for 15% to 20% of the UK mortgage market. It means the Halifax HPI is a good measure of house prices as they appear later on in the buying process - although it doesn’t necessarily mean the deals tracked have gone on to be completed.

Some indices - like Rightmove’s - look at asking price data, which tends to reflect seller sentiments as they currently are but does not show how far above or below the asking price the properties are actually sold for.

Others analyse land registry data, which reveals the actual price the property sold for and accurately tracks how much activity there has been in the property market, but tends to be less up-to-date.

What does January 2023 Halifax HPI show?

Halifax revealed its HPI for the month of January 2023 on Tuesday (7 February). It shows house prices remained relatively unchanged, with the average price only £29 lower than the one it recorded in December 2022 (£281,684 compared to £281,713), but were still 1.9% higher than they were in January 2022.

It comes after consecutive months of hefty falls, with property values dropping 1.3% in December and 2.4% in November compared to the same months a year previously. They have now dropped £12,308 from the peak of £293,992 recorded in August 2022.

While the UK-wide story is one of stable prices, splitting the country into its respective nations and regions reveals a much more varied picture. London looks set to become the first area of the UK to fall into negative annual growth, having seen another significant month-on-month fall in average prices (although a typical property in the capital will still set you back around £250,000 more than anywhere else).

London’s average price dropped 2% month-on-month from £541,472 to £530,396, which means property values are at almost exactly the same level they were this time last year. All other nations and regions remain in annual growth, albeit having experienced monthly drops in price.

Wales has seen annual growth tumble to 2% from the 6% recorded in December, with the average house price now sitting at £210,275 (down from a peak of £224,210 in August). It is a similar story in the South West of England, where the rate of yearly growth has tumbled to 2.7% from the 6% seen at the end of 2022. It means the average home will set you back around £298,853 - the first time the average has fallen below £300,000 since March 2022.

Meanwhile, the slowdown has been less pronounced in Scotland and Northern Ireland, where annual growth has slipped back at a lesser rate. North of the border homes are now £197,784 on average (2.4% up year-on-year compared to 3.3% in December), while Northern Irish properties typically cost £183,935 (6.9% higher compared to January 2022 - down from the 7.1% annual growth seen in December).

It all comes against a backdrop of falling mortgage approval figures and tumbling property transaction numbers. Bank of England data for December 2022 shows the number of mortgages granted to finance domestic property purchases fell 23% month-on-month and was 51% lower than a year previously.

Meanwhile, HMRC data shows property sales declined 2.6% compared to November 2022 but were actually 1.4% higher than a year previously. The figure of 101,920 completions meant the final quarter of 2022 saw 0.1% more sales than the previous quarter, despite all of the economic turmoil caused by Liz Truss from late September onwards.

Are house prices going down in 2023?

Halifax says that while January’s picture demonstrated a stabilising market, it still envisages a slowdown in prices over the course of the next 12 months.

“The pace of annual growth has continued to slow, to +1.9% (from +2.1% in December), which is the lowest level recorded over the last three years. The average house price is now 4.2% below its peak in August last year, though it still remains some £5,000 higher than in January 2022 (£276,483),” said Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird.

“We expected that the squeeze on household incomes from the rising cost of living and higher interest rates would lead to a slower housing market, particularly compared to the rapid growth of recent years. As we move through 2023, that trend is likely to continue as higher borrowing costs lead to reduced demand.

“For those looking to get on or up the housing ladder, confidence may improve beyond the near-term. Lower house prices and the potential for interest rates to peak below the level being anticipated last year should lead to an improvement in home buying affordability over time.”

Halifax has previously predicted average prices will fall 8% throughout the course of 2023. However, while this fall may sound alarming, it will mean prices will be returning to what they were in April 2021 - significantly higher than pre-Covid pandemic levels.

The lender said prices were 11% higher at the start of 2022 than they were at the beginning of 2021, and that they grew another 6% (£17,000) in the first half of last year. Halifax’s forecast for the year ahead is broadly in line with that of independent public body the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which has predicted a 9% drop in average prices by 2024.