As record interest rates and high inflation hike the UK cost of living, property prices are also being hit by low affordability, the building society has warned

UK house prices have seen their biggest drop since 2009 when the the country’s housing market was being hit by the global financial crisis, new Nationwide Building Society house price data for March 2023 has shown.

According to the mortgage lender’s latest House Price Index (HPI), the average price of a property fell 3.1% year-on-year to £257,122. But this average price remains well above those recorded in advance of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the inflation crisis is set to ease in 2023, the cost of living crisis looks set to remain with us for several years yet. But there has been some good news, with the UK now likely to avoid a full-blown recession.

So, what has the latest Nationwide HPI shown - and how does its analysis compare to those made by other housing market experts?

How does the Nationwide HPI work?

The Nationwide HPI is one of several house price indexes published each month, and gives us a snapshot of how the housing market has been performing.

Nationwide is the second biggest mortgage lender in the country. It bases its research on mortgage data from the approval stage following a valuation of a property. It is therefore similar to the Halifax HPI.

Nationwide is the UK’s second largest mortgage lender (image: PA)

It means it provides a more comprehensive picture of the housing market than other HPIs - like Rightmove’s (which focuses on house asking prices) and Zoopla’s (which focuses on towns and cities) - but is slightly less up-to-date.

What does the latest Nationwide HPI show?

According to the latest Nationwide House Price Index (HPI) published on Friday (31 March), house prices saw their largest annual decline since July 2009. The fall was even more pronounced than the one seen during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Average prices are now 3.1% down on where they were in March 2022, having been 1.1% down in February 2023. On a monthly basis, homes are 0.8% down having dropped for seven consecutive months, with the average price for a property now sitting at £257,122.

Quarter-to-quarter, nine out of the 13 nations and regions making up the UK recorded year-on-year drops, with Scotland the worst performer. Homes north of the border recorded a decline of 3.1% over the three months between January and March compared to the same period a year before. It means the last three months have almost entirely wiped out the gains made in the country during the final quarter of 2022 (3.3%).

East Anglia also saw what Nationwide called a “significant slowdown” of 1.8% having been 6.6% up against the previous year in the last quarter. Other English regions suffered similar drops, including the South East (-1.5%) and London (-1.4%).

There was better news for homeowners in the West Midlands, who saw house prices climb 1.4%. Northern Ireland recorded a similar rate of growth at 1.3%. But both areas have seen their growth rate tumble since the previous quarter, with the West Midlands having been in 6.1% growth while Northern Ireland was seeing 5.5% growth. Wales also had a big slowdown, falling from a growth rate of 4.5% between November and December to a decline of 0.7% over the last three months.

It comes after the lender recorded a series of monthly falls from September 2022 after seeing a record high of £273,751 last August. These drops became more pronounced after the Liz Truss mini budget at the end of September, with October and November both seeing major declines of 1% and 1.3% respectively - although prices remained up against the previous year.

It should be noted that the housing market is still trading well above where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic. Experts believe this is because of pent-up demand from the three national lockdowns, as well as things like the government’s stamp duty holiday.

“The housing market reached a turning point last year as a result of the financial market turbulence which followed the mini-Budget,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist. “Since then, activity has remained subdued – the number of mortgages approved for house purchase remained weak at 43,500 cases in February, almost 40% below the level prevailing a year ago.”

“It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term since consumer confidence remains weak and household budgets remain under pressure from high inflation. Housing affordability also remains stretched, where mortgage rates remain well above the lows prevailing at this point last year.”

His comments came after inflation unexpectedly climbed to 10.4% in February 2023. The Bank of England felt compelled to act to counter this increase with higher interest rates, hiking its base rate to a fresh 14-year high of 4.25%. It has meant mortgages are costing hundreds of pounds a month extra than they were a year ago.

Mr Gardner has previously said conditions for prospective home buyers may “gradually improve” in 2023 if inflation declines as expected. Should the average price continue to come down, that should also support affordability.

How does Nationwide’s analysis compare?

Nationwide’s latest assessment of house prices adds to what, on the face of it, is a confusing picture on the state of the UK housing market. All the leading house price indexes have vastly different takes and outlooks on the current situation.

Rightmove’s latest update recorded a 0.8% month-on-month rise in the average house price and a 3% annual increase. However, this can be put down to the fact that it looks at asking prices, which means its findings tend to be more of an indication of market confidence compared to where house prices actually are.

The cost of living has hampered the UK property market (image: PA)

Halifax said it had seen a £3,000 surge in house prices in February 2023, which puts prices 2.1% above where they were last year and almost flat month-on-month. Any disparities are likely to be down to Halifax (a bank) operating in a different way towards borrowers than Nationwide (a building society). Its figures for March are not due until 6 April.

Meanwhile, Zoopla, which takes in mortgage valuations, agreed sales and sold prices - albeit with a focus on urban areas, recorded 5.3% year-on-year growth in February 2023. However, it also noted homeowners were accepting discounts of 4% to 5%, which points to more of a fall in prices than its figures suggest.