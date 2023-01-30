With the cost of living crisis hitting UK consumers in the pocket, here’s how to claw some of that money back by switching your current account provider

The rate of price rises is beginning to come down and should halve over the coming months - mostly thanks to continuing increases to the Bank of England’s base rate. This measure makes it more expensive to borrow money, but also helps the UK central bank to maintain the value of the pound.

But there is an upside to higher interest rates - it makes saving money more lucrative. While the interest you can currently make through bank accounts doesn’t match the rate of inflation, it’s a better option than allowing your cash to sit somewhere where it doesn’t grow at all.

The situation has led to a flurry of competition among high street banks to get people to switch who they hold their current accounts with. Several big names are offering what are essentially bribes to net new customers, with experts actively encouraging disloyalty to make the most of the situation.

So, what are the best deals out there for switching banks? Here’s everything you need to know.

Banks are offering three-figure sums to switch to their current accounts (image: Adobe)

What is a current account?

As its name suggests, a current account is the sort of account you will use on a daily basis. Essentially, they are key money management tools that allow you to budget your life.

You will tend to need one to receive your salary and pay for everyday goods and services, like supermarket shopping and bus tickets. This type of account may also be used for direct debits, such as those set up to pay for your energy bills or a gym membership.

Compared to savings accounts, current accounts tend to pay out much less in interest and often carry a monthly fee. But they may offer cashback on some of your spending (i.e. you earn back a small percentage of the money you’ve paid for something), and tend to allow you to access your money 24/7.

How can you switch current accounts?

While switching banks may sound like something that will take a lot of time and effort, it’s actually pretty simple thanks to the Current Account Switch Service (CASS).

Run by Pay UK - the company that essentially acts as the operator of the UK’s digital banking infrastructure - CASS means the bank you want to switch to does almost all the legwork of switching. All you have to do is ensure you are eligible for the account you would like to switch to, and tell them what date you want the switch to happen on.

Once you’ve signed on the dotted line with your new bank, they will transfer across all of your account’s incoming payments (for example, your salary) and outgoings (including any direct debits you have), as well as the amount of money you have in that account. Under CASS, you will be almost completely covered if anything goes wrong with the switch.

What deals are banks offering?

There was a flurry of switching offers at the back end of 2022, as the Bank of England’s decision to significantly increase interest rates in the wake of Liz Truss’s mini budget suddenly made bank accounts much more lucrative.

In a bid to stand out from the competition, leading banks began to offer what Martin Lewis’s MoneySavingExpert (MSE) consumer site has described as legal bribes. They have been advertising three-figure golden handshakes for anyone switching a current account over to them.

Current accounts are essential for most consumers (image: Adobe)

While these deals have quietened down a bit, several are still available on the market. To get your hands on them, you have to switch your current account over to a brand in a different banking group. You may also have to meet certain criteria for incomings and outgoings.

Here are the high street bank switching bonuses that are currently on offer (Lloyds Bank also has a £200 golden handshake on offer, but only on current accounts with hefty monthly fees):

Santander

Santander is currently offering £200 for switching a non-Santander account to any one of three current accounts it offers, including Santander Edge, 123 and the no-fee Everyday account.

MSE has recommended Edge, which pays 1% cashback on utility bills (up to £10 per month) and 1% on everyday spending, like supermarket shopping (also up to £10 a month). You get this cashback in return for a £3 monthly fee. 123 can pay out more in cashback but only if you have large utility bills and/or a mortgage with Santander.

To be eligible, you cannot have previously claimed a switch bonus from Santander and you must switch from a non-Santander current account. You also have to have two direct debits, pay in at least £1,000 and log on to Santander’s online banking service or mobile app.

First Direct

You can bag £175 for switching to First Direct’s 1st Account - a no-fee current account that comes with access to a regular savings account that pays out 7% interest (on up to £300 per month). This account also typically comes with a 0% overdraft of £250 (so long as you’ve arranged it).