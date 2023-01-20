Questions have been raised over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs after he reportedly paid millions to HMRC to settle a dispute with the taxman.

HMRC is under pressure to reveal whether Nadhim Zahawi paid a penalty to the tax office after reports claimed he handed over millions of pounds to settle a dispute.

Labour has written to the government department arguing that the “public requires answers” on the MP’s tax affairs. In the letter, deputy leader Angela Rayner said that if Zahawi does not fully explain what happened, there should be an inquiry into whether he broke the ministerial code or misled the public over his tax situation during his time as Chancellor.

Advertisement

It comes after The Sun reported that Zahawi had to cough up a seven-figure sum to end a dispute with the taxman after scrutiny of his family’s financial affairs. Questions have been raised about whether he tried to avoid paying tax by using an offshore company to hold shares in YouGov, the polling company he co-founded.

Zahawi’s spokesperson has so far refused to comment on the accuracy of the claims made by The Sun. Instead, the statement given was that Zahawi’s taxes are “properly declared” and that the MP “has never had to instruct any lawyers to deal with HMRC on his behalf.” The spokesperson added: “He is proud to have built a British business that has become successful around the world.”

Advertisement

So what exactly happened with Nadhim Zahawi’s taxes, what has been said, and why are there calls for an inquiry? Here’s everything we know so far.

HMRC is under pressure to reveal whether Nadhim Zahawi paid a penalty to the tax office after reports claimed he handed over millions of pounds to settle a dispute. Credit: Mark Hall / NationalWorld

Advertisement

What are the claims about Zahawi’s tax affairs?

A report in The Sun stated that Zahawi had paid millions of pounds in tax related to his business interests to HMRC. The paper said this was to “settle a dispute”, suggesting Zahawi’s payment had been a tax penalty.

The questions that were reportedly raised concerned whether or not he should have paid capital gains tax on his founding share in YouGov, with sources saying he avoided this by using an offshore company. Zahawi’s share was held and sold when it was worth around £20 million in 2018, by Gibraltar-based firm Balshore Investments. According to think-tank Tax Policy, Balshore’s sale of YouGov shares should have incurred capital gains tax of around £3.7 million.

It is not clear whether Zahawi approached HMRC to declare an underpayment, or the tax authorities launched an investigation. It is also not known whether any penalties were applied.

Advertisement

Zahawi’s tax affairs were previously called into question last summer, when he competed in the Tory leadership race. At the time, a spokesperson for the MP said his taxes were fully paid and he was not aware of any investigation.

Zahawi has so far declined to say whether or not he paid millions of pounds to HMRC. Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement

What has Zahawi said about the reports?

Zahawi has so far declined to say whether the story in The Sun is correct. His spokesperson instead gave the following statement: “Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs were and are fully up to date and paid in the UK. Neither he nor his direct family are beneficiaries of Balshore Investments or any trust associated with it.”

The spokesperson also said Zahawi’s taxes are “properly declared" and that he "has never had to instruct any lawyers to deal with HMRC on his behalf", concluding: "As he has previously stated, Mr Zahawi’s taxes are properly declared and paid in the UK.”

Advertisement

Has the Prime Minister commented on the claims?

Rishi Sunak was questioned about Zahawi during PMQs on Wednesday (18 January). Labour MP Alex Sobel said Zahawi had been "forced to pay millions to HMRC to settle a tax dispute", and asked the Prime Minister if he was “aware of an investigation when he appointed him to his cabinet and as chairman of the Conservative Party.”

Advertisement

He added: “Will the prime minister demand accountability from his cabinet members about their tax affairs?”

But Sunak said Zahawi had “already addressed this matter in full” and that there was “nothing more [he] could add”. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman said Zahawi had “spoken and been transparent with HMRC”, and that Sunak is confident he knows everything he needs to.

Asked whether Sunak believes the matter is now closed, she said: "I don’t know whether the Prime Minister has reviewed it in full, but I do know that he takes Nadhim Zahawi at his word."

Rishi Sunak was questioned about Zahawi’s tax affairs during PMQs. Credit: PA

Advertisement

Why are there calls for an inquiry?

The Labour Party has called for an inquiry into Zahawi’s tax affairs, arguing that “it is manifestly in the public interest” for the situation to be explained. Both deputy leader Angela Rayner and party chair Anneliese Dodds have written to HMRC.

Advertisement

Rayner said she understood that HMRC generally does not comment on taxpayers, but, “given the public interest in this case as well as the serious questions raised about a potential conflict of interest at the heart of government, the public requires answers.” She added: “In particular, there appears to be an element of special treatment directed towards Nadhim Zahawi by HMRC.”

The MP also called on HMRC to explain the nature of the payment and asked whether Zahawi “has admitted fault or incurred financial penalties as part of his settlement.”

The Labour Party has called for an inquiry into Zahawi’s tax affairs. Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Dodds called the allegations surrounding Zahawi “deeply concerning”, especially in light of his previous promises about his taxes in July. She said: “If he has not been straight with the British people, or with HMRC, he should have no place in the government.

Advertisement

“What is even more concerning is that Rishi Sunak, the man who promised honesty, integrity and accountability on the steps on No 10, was happy to appoint Nadhim Zahawi to his Cabinet. Zahawi needs to come clean about his tax affairs. Sunak needs to come clean about what he knew about this investigation and when.”