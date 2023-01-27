Matt Hancock finished third on I’m A Celeb 2022 behind eventual winner Jill Scott and runner-up Owen Warner

Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celeb earnings have been revealed. (Getty Images)

The former health secretary’s fee was listed on the MP’s register of financial interests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 44-year-old surpassed the expectations of many bookmakers during his stint in the jungle by reaching the final of the show. Hancock ultimately finished in third place, behind winner Jill Scott and runner-up Owen Warner.

However, Hancock’s time in the jungle was not without controversy - his decision to star in the show prompted criticism from prime minister Rishi Sunak and a number of other MPs.

Hancock also had the Conservative Party whip suspended as a result of his appearance on the programme.

But how much did Hancock earn during his time in the jungle and what does the future hold for the politician in 2023?

Here is everything you need to know.

How much did Matt Hancock get paid for I’m A Celebrity?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Hancock pocketed a total of £320,000 for starring in last year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! say reports.

Matthew Hancock reached the final of I’m A Celeb 2022. (Getty Images)

Hancock’s staggering jungle pay packet was disclosed in the register of interests as an MP. The politician disclosed the sum on top of a further £48,000 serialisation for his memoir Pandemic Diaries which was released shortly after his appearance on the show.

Hancock is reportedly the eighth highest earner in I’m A Celeb history and the second highest on last year’s edition of the programme. Boy George was the highest earner on the 2022 edition with a reported figure of £500,000 being paid to the Culture Club frontman.

The highest earning contestant in I’m A Celeb history is former TV presenter Noel Edmonds who pocketed an estimated figure of £600,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much has Matt Hancock given to charity?

Matt Hancock has previously vowed to give a large portion of his TV and book earnings to charity.

A spokesperson for the West Suffolk MP said: “As well as raising the profile of his dyslexia campaign in front of 11-million viewers, Matt’s donated £10,000 to St Nicholas hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!”