The hit ITV talent show has helped launch the careers of acts such as Susan Boyle and Diversity

Britain’s Got Talent returns for it’s 16th season. (Getty Images)

Britain’s Got Talent is returning to our screens for its 16th season and hundreds of hopefuls are looking to find fame on the show.

The long running ITV series, which first started in 2007, has helped launch the careers of a number of famous acts including singer Susan Boyle, dance group Diversity and most recently comedian Axel Blake.

Advertisement

The show’s producers are on the hunt to find the UK’s brightest talent - the winner will receive a lucrative prize of £250,000 plus a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Fans of the show are eagerly anticipating the return of Britain’s Got Talent but when does it start and who are the judges for this year’s show?

Here is everything you need to know.

When does Britain’s Got Talent 2023 start?

Advertisement

A launch date has not yet been confirmed for the new series of Britain’s Got Talent and auditions for this year’s programme started on Tuesday 24 January.

The show typically gets underway in the first or second week of April and the finale usually takes place at the start of June.

Advertisement

Presenting duo Ant and Dec are expected to return (Getty Images)

Here are the start and finish dates for the last five seasons of Britain’s Got Talent:

Britain’s Got Talent 2022 - 16 April - 5 June

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 - 6 April - 2 June

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 - 14 April - 3 June

Britain’s Got Talent 2017 - 15 April - 3 June

Britain’s Got Talent 2016 - 9 April - 28 May

Who is on the judging panel of Britain’s Got Talent 2023?

Advertisement

Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden are all returning for another series of Britain’s Got Talent where they will make or break the dreams of thousands of contestants.

David Walliams has left the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel after a 10-year association with the show. The comedian has since been replaced by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.

Advertisement

The 67-year-old choreographer is also a judge on the American reality TV series Dancing with the Stars. Tonioli has previously worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Tina Turner, Sting, Elton John and Freddie Mercury.

Tonioli said: “Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.”

How long is the auditions phase for Britain’s Got Talent 2023?

Auditions for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 take place at London’s Palladium from Wednesday 25 January to Sunday 29 January.

Advertisement

The Lowry in Salford plays host to the second round of auditions from Tuesday 7 February to Friday 10 February.

Advertisement

How to apply for Britain’s Got Talent

In person auditions are fully booked for this year’s show but if you or someone you know has a special talent then you can send over a virtual audition through Whatsapp or video via the Cast it Reach Website.