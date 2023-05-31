Vigo Venn won the public vote to secure his place in the Britain’s Got Talent final

Viggo Venn is in the final of Britain's Got Talent. (YouTube)

Viggo Venn won the hearts of audiences around the UK to secure his place in the 2023 Britain’s Got Talent final.

The Norwegian won the public vote in the second semi-final on Tuesday 30 May and he is now targeting a slot at the Royal Variety Performance later this year where he will follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as Diversity and Axel Blake.

Venn is viewed as a rising star in the world of comedy and his performance was described by judge Alesha Dixon as the best act of the night. But who is Vigo Venn and what is his act? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Viggo Venn?

Viggo Venn is a comedian, who hails from Norway.

Venn is well known on the comedy circuit and he regularly performs in pubs and clubs in London.The comedian currently has 18,700 followers on Instagram and over 240,000 followers on TikTok.

Venn describes himself on his website as a clown, comedian and a Norwegian. He claims his biggest dream is to become a British comedian!

Venn is a rising star and he was the winner of the NATY’s - New Act of the Year 2022 in London and the runner up of the Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of The Year 2022.

Britain’s Got Talent

The Norwegian made his debut on Britain’s Got Talent on 19 April 2023 and he is known for wearing a high-vis jacket in all of his performances.

The comedian performed to the Daft Punk hit One More Time during his audition and he was repeatedly seen dancing whilst tearing off numerous high visibility jackets.

https://twitter.com/ViggoVenn/status/1648567101609615366?cxt=HHwWjICx_evC8eAtAAAA

The performance proved popular with the audience and presenters Ant and Dec, however he was ultimately given the red buzzer by Simon Cowell who described the audition as the “stupidest act he had seen this year".

Venn ultimately progressed to the semi-final and he received rave reviews from the remaining judges with Amanda Holden describing the act as “very much suited to Britain’s Got Talent".

BGT 2023 semi-final appearance

Viggo Venn continued to impress in the semi-final phase of the competition and he performed to the Eminem hit My Name Is on Tuesday 30 May. During the performance Venn interacted with the judges by passing them the microphone and he once again was seen dancing with his iconic high-vis jacket.

Venn’s act proved to be a fan favourite on the night and he secured his place in the final by winning the public vote.

How to get tickets to see Vigo Venn?

Viggo Venn is regarded as a rising star in the world of comedy and he is set to appear in numerous shows around the UK this summer. Venn currently has dates in London, Brighton, Edinburgh and Bristol and he is also appearing in the Norwegian capital city Oslo.