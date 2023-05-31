A total of 10 contestants will appear in this year’s Britain's Got Talent final

Britain’s Got Talent has confirmed its second batch of finalists ahead of the highly anticipated final on Saturday 3 June.

A number of talented acts are competing for glory at this year's final and the eventual winner receives a lucrative cash prize of £250,000 and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Over the years the show has catapulted many contestants to fame and the remaining contestants are hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as Diversity, Attraction and Axel Blake.

The final of this year's show is expected to attract a huge audience of viewers but who has made it to this year’s final and how many places are still up for grabs? Here is everything you need to know.

Format for the semi-final

The semi-final stage of Britain’s Got Talent runs from Monday 29 June to Friday 2 June.

Eight contestants perform each night in the semi-final with two eventually making it to the grand finale. The winner of each semi-final is decided by the public and the act with the most votes secures their status in the final.

The second and third places are then announced and the judges are handed the task of voting for their favourite to go through. If it is stalemate after the judges vote, then the decision reverts back to the public and the act with the most votes goes through.

A total of 10 acts are expected to compete in this year’s finale on Saturday 3 June.

Who progressed from Tuesday’s semi-final

Viggo Venn and Olivia Lynes were the second batch of successful semi-finalist on Tuesday 30 May. Venn’s energetic rendition of the Eminem hit My Name Is and his hi-vis jacket dance proved hugely popular with audiences as he won the public vote.

Venn was joined in the final by 11-year-old singer Olivia Lynes who won the judge’s vote with an impressive cover of the Frozen classic Into the Unknown. Lyne was also Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act earlier in the show during the audition phase of the series.

Who progressed from Monday’s semi-final?

Musa Motha impressed in the first semi-final on Monday 29 May and won the hearts of the public with a dance routine using a crutch. The dancer revealed earlier in the competition that he had a leg amputated due to cancer when he was younger.

Singer Amy Lou also secured her place in the final through a public vote as the judges were unable to decide between her and Abi Carter’s modern rendition of fairy tales.

Full list of finalists

Musa Motha

Amy Lou

Viggo Venn

Olivia Lynes

Who is the favourite to win Britain’s Got Talent?

Musa Motha is currently the bookmakers' favourite to win Britain's Got Talent. The dancer became the first act in history to receive a group golden buzzer from all four judges earlier in the competition.

Malaki Bayoh and Viggo Venn are also viewed as potential contenders for the prize according to the bookmakers. Here are the top 10 favourites according to SkyBet. (odds correct as of 31 May):