Britain’s Got Talent is returning for its 16th series.

The popular ITV series will be once again scouring the country looking for the next big talent. Stand-up comedian Axel Blake was the winner in 2022 - who will be the next champion?

Simon Cowell has revealed that during the judges auditions they used a record eight golden buzzers, meaning the competition will be exceptionally high once again. Expect a wide range of people with diverse sets of talent.

David Walliams will not be returning as a judge for the 2023 series, he has been replaced by former Strictly Come Dancing expert Bruno Tonioli. He had been part of the show since 2012, but departed after leaked audio showed him making derogatory remarks about contestants during the filming of the 2020 series.

But what does the winner of Britain’s Got Talent get? Here is all you need to know:

How much money does BGT winner take home?

The prize money for the winner of Britain’s Got Talent has changed over the years. In the early years of the show the victory pocketed £100,000.

In the 2012 series, which was won by Ashley and Pudsey, the cash prize was increased to £500,000. From 2013 onwards the winner has got £250,000.

The winner of the 2023 series will also get £250,000.

Judges Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell attend the Britain's Got Talent 2023 Photocall at London Palladium on January 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

What else does the winner of BGT get?

The winner of BGT in 2023 will not only take home £250,000 at the end of the grand final later this year. They will also get a slot to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in the winter.

They will get to show off their skills in front of member of the Royal family. It is filmed and broadcast at a later date by the BBC.

The first Royal Variety Performance took place on 1 July 1912 and it has been a regular feature of the entertainment calendar ever since.

Who is replacing David Walliams as a judge in 2023?

In January 2023, The Sun reported that Bruno Tonioli would be replacing Walliams as a judge on BGT. The former Strictly judge has plenty of experience having previously sat on the judging panel for 17 seasons. Tonioli left Strictly two years ago and is currently a judge on the US version, called Dancing With The Stars.

An insider source told The Sun: “For almost two months Alan may have been the favourite to take over from David, but Bruno was always Simon’s preferred choice. Not only does he have years of judging experience under his belt from his time on Strictly he will bring an outrageous brand of comedy that BGT needs on the panel.”

They continued: “In so many ways this is already the perfect job for Bruno as it sees him return to a glitzy showbusiness favourite that fits in with the rest of his work. Sealing the deal was always down to him being presented with an offer enticing enough to make a commitment to the show.”