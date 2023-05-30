The performance of former BGT winners Diversity was not the only time fans were treated to a showcase of 'break dancing'

The first of this year's Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals could not have got off to a more chaotic start, as Ant McPartlin took a stumble on stage.

After both he and co-host Declan Donnelly introduced the ITV show's judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, they first surprised the audience with a groundbreaking performance from previous winners Diversity. But it looks like Ant took a bit too much inspiration from the popular dance group.

As the performance came to its grand finale, with leader Ashely Banjo running to the forefront of the pack, both presenters dashed to stand by his side, but Ant slipped and slammed to the floor in an utterly hilarious entrance. It took Dec a little while to notice what had happened, while Ashley was left open-mouthed and in shock as he stared at the presenter laying down flat on his back.

The judges were left in hysterics as Ant got back to his feet, while Dec then went on to check if he was okay, in which his red-faced co-host replied: "I wet myself and farted at the same time!".

Ant McPartlin (left) had everyone in stitches after he took a stumble to open the first Britain's Got Talent live semi-final - Credit: Getty

Amanda Holden wasted no time to ask Ant whether he had suffered any injuries, saying: "Is your coccyx alright?", while Simon Cowell joked that it was the iconic duo's best BGT entrance yet. After the break, Dec made sure to bask in the moment and show a slow-motion replay of the incident, much to the displeasure of Ant.

Ant McPartlin quipped: "I'm making a claim! That was a very slippy stage". Dec replied: "You better lawyer up" before continuing on with the rest of the programme.

Viewers watching at home were quick to react to the hilarious slip on social media, with one posting on Twitter: "People falling on live TV will always be funny", while another joked: "Ant just absolutely Dec'd it live on TV" followed by an obscene amount of laughing emojis.