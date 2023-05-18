The ITV duo have updated fans on their plans for the show after the big 20th anniversary celebrations next year

ITV stars Ant & Dec have announced that they will be taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway after next year's series.

The pair posted a statement on social media updating fans of the plans for the popular Saturday night entertainment show after 2024. The show is set to mark its 20th anniversary with next year's series.

The announcement will be a blow to fans who were hoping to see more of the duo on their screens. However, Ant & Dec have left the door open to returning to the multi-award winning show in the future.

The show was on an extended hiatus in 2009 before returning to screens in 2013.

Are Ant & Dec quitting Saturday Night Takeaway?

In a video posted to social media, Ant & Dec told fans that they would be pausing their work on Saturday Night Takeaway to "catch our breath". Ant told fans: “We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath."

Presenting duo Ant & Dec have announced that their popular ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway is set to pause after the 2024 series. (Credit: ITV)

The presenting pair, who also host popular shows such as I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Britain's Got Talent, haven't closed the door on a return to the show in the future however. Dec added that they were both focused on delivering a memorable 20th anniversary series and doing their best to "go out (for now) with a bang".

Kevin Lygo, ITV managing director, media and entertainment, said: “When you think of Saturday night television you think of Saturday Night Takeaway. Over 20 series the show has become a cultural phenomenon, and while we eagerly anticipate what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for the 2024 series, we completely understand their desire to take a pause, take stock, and think about what the next incarnation of the show might look like.”

What are the plans for the 20th anniversary series?

Beginning in 2004, Ant & Dec have been a staple of the Saturday night television lineup, with the show's enduring success proving their success. The most recent series of the show, which launched in February 2023, attracted ITV's biggest overnight audience of the year with 6.4million viewers with its premiere episode.