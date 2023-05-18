Escape to the Chateau with Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree started airing on Channel 4 in 2016

Channel 4 has cut ties with its Escape to the Chateau stars Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree following an independent investigation into their conduct, according to a report from Deadline.

Escape to the Chateau followed the husband and wife duo as they attempted to renovate a 19th century chateau whilst also growing their events business and raising a young family. The show came to an end last year following its ninth season.

Why has Channel 4 cut ties with the Escape to the Chateau stars?

In the report from Deadline, sources claimed that Two Rivers Media, the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise, raised concerns about the couple and their conduct. Whilst the exact nature of the allegations against Strawbridge and Adoree have not been revealed, three former colleagues alleged that the pair had clashed with producers.

One source said: “There has been a deteriorating relationship between Two Rivers and Dick and Angel’s Chateau TV for various reasons and it all came to a head.”

The move from Two Rivers resulted in Channel 4 launching an investigation into the matter, which was reportedly carried out by an independent HR professional. Producers and crew who have worked with Strawbridge and Adoree were interviewed by the investigator and, as a result of their findings - which have not been made public - Channel 4 has ended its relationship with the duo.

Escape to the Chateau came to an end in December 2022 after nine seasons (Photo: Channel 4)

Areas of tension included the need to film additional footage whilst Strawbridge and Adoree were doing renovation work, with some sources claiming that there were issues regarding production budgets as well.

Another source said: “I have seen them swearing at people. Producers turn them into this perfect, brilliant, funny couple. They’re that on camera, but that’s about it.”

Jonathan Hales, who produced and directed the last two seasons of Escape to the Chateau, defended Strawbridge and Adoree, telling Deadline that he found them “warm and welcoming”.

He said: “Château de la Motte-Husson is primarily a family home, and since the day I arrived, I have treated the Strawbridges with a level of respect that has always been reciprocated,” he told Deadline.

“Although the location of much filming, the Chateau is not a normal film set. Allowances must be taken into account for the fact that Dick and Angel run not only a busy events company, but have three generations of family living together.”

What has Channel 4 said?

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.”

Two Rivers also added: “We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment.”

The news comes following the ninth, and final, season of Escape to the Chateau which was broadcast in December last year. A variety of spin-off series were reportedly in the pipeline, including Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, which has finished filming and is currently being edited - Channel 4 has not yet said whether it will be aired.

Who are Angel Adoree and Dick Strawbridge?

Strawbridge and Adoree are a husband and wife duo best known for their Channel 4 series Escape to the Chateau, which started airing in 2016 and, after nine seasons, came to an end last year. The first season of the show focused on Strawbridge and Adoree as they, and their family, bought and renovated a 19th century Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France. Following seasons continued to follow the couple as they attempted to restore the chateau whilst also growing their events business.

Strawbridge is an engineer and former army officer who joined the Royal Corps of Signals in January 1980. He was made lieutenant in April 1981, then captain in October 1985 and finally major in September 1991. In 1993, he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). He was promoted to lieutenant colonel in June 1999 before eventually leaving the army in November 2001.

The couple got married in November 2015 (Photo: Two Rivers)

He began his television career as the leader of the yellow team in the first season of Scrapheap Challenge and has gone on to appear in other shows like Junkyard Wars, It’s Not Easy Being Green, Coast, The Hungry Sailors, Saturday Farm, Dirty Rotten Survival and The Big Idea.

Adoree is the founder of a hospitality business called The Vintage Patisserie, which she received funding for from her appearance on Dragons Den in 2010. Dragons Deborah Meaden and Theo Paphitis entered into a joint offer of £100,000 for a 40% stake in the business.