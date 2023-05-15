The cooking marathon is held in Lagos, Nigeria for four days from Thursday, 11 May

Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has broken a Guinness World Record for the "longest cooking marathon by an individual". The Nigerian chef launched her quest to smash the four-year-long record from 4pm on Thursday, 11 May and it came to an end on Monday (15 May) morning. It was held from the Amore Garden in Lagos, Nigeria.

Lata Tondon held the previous record when she cooked meals for a record-breaking 87 hours and 45 minutes from Rewa, India. It has stood since 7 September, 2019.

Tondon was one of many celebrities, stars and chefs to go out and wish Baci well on her cookathon, posting on Instagram: "All the best Hilda. Hope to see you on official site of Guinness Book Of World Record soon!"

The Guinness Book of Records, often known as the Guinness World Records, is a reference book that contains human and natural world records. First published in 1955 by the Guinness Brewery in Ireland, it has exploded in popularity and includes a wide range of different records, such as the world's smallest and largest, quickest and slowest, as well as the most weird and unusual accomplishments.

Individuals or groups must submit proof to the Guinness World Records team and go through a verification process to qualify for a world record listing. When a record is validated, it is put into the book and becomes an official world record.

Here is everything you need to know about Baci's new Guinness World Record.

What is the new Guinness World Record?

Hilda Baci - Credit: Hilda Baci / CTV

Baci's first aim was to beat the 87 hours and 45 minute record previously held by Lata Tondon, which she achieved at around 7.46am on Monday morning. But she did not want to stop there and has gone on to smash the Guinness World Record, aiming to cook for more than 96 hours.

You can watch the live stream of Baci via the Hilda Baci Cookathon YouTube channel.

What has Hilda Baci said about the Guinness World Record?

Baci told reporters: “The journey to the cook-a-thon started five years ago. It is one of my biggest aspirations and I am glad that I took the bold step to embark on this adventure. I have taken time to prepare for this psychologically and I am proud to finally take on this challenge.”

“The cook-a-thon is also an opportunity to tell some of the positive stories that come from Africa through the meals that we make. This attempt is also proof of the strength young people can exhibit with the right platform and support. I look forward to receiving support from people across the world to achieve this feat".

What did Hilda Baci cook during her quest to break the Guinness World Record?

