As is common, many of this year’s runners will be dressed humorously in an effort to raise charity funds

71 individuals will compete to break London Marathon Guinness World Records (GWR) this year, including DJ Adele Roberts, who wants to run the fastest marathon with an ileostomy.

The BBC Radio 1 weekend Breakfast Show DJ underwent the bowel removal surgery 18 months ago, and less than a year after finishing chemotherapy, she is attempting to raise awareness during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She will attempt to break the female record for the fastest marathon run with an ileostomy, which currently stands at 4:00:00, and prove that you can bounce back from cancer. “Training has been tough, but it’s also made me feel like I’m getting my life back together and has been amazing for me mentally,” she said.

As is common with each year’s running of the London Marathon, Roberts will be joined by other record-breaking hopefuls on Sunday 23 April, many donning amusing attire to make an effort to stand out and raise important funds for charities near and dear to their hearts. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Who else is hoping to break London Marathon records this year?

London Marathon 2023 record breaking hopefuls (clockwise from top left) Adele Roberts, Emma Stevenson, Becky Lafford, and Sally Orange (Photos: PA Media)

Sally Orange, a 49-year-old Salisbury resident, wants to use her London Marathon GWR attempt to demonstrate that she is "crackers about mental health", by dressing as a savoury food item and running in a cream cracker costume.

The former army major, who had 22 years of service but was medically discharged due to mental health issues, hopes that her eccentric attire, which she's worn to her neighbourhood parkrun at weekends, will help to break the stigma associated with mental health conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The GWR veteran does not appear to be intimidated, despite needing to beat a time of 4:15:00; she currently holds the record for the fastest marathon dressed as a nut (female), which she set in 2019, and she previously held the record for the fastest marathon while dressed as a fruit, which has since been surpassed.

Other record attempts include a senior land and consents officer dressing as a squirrel to attempt to break the GWR for fastest marathon dressed as a mammal (female), a Domino's Pizza employee dressing as the fast food chain's famous garlic and herb dip to attempt to break the GWR for fastest marathon dressed as a food jar/tub (male), and a family support manager attempting to break the GWR for fastest marathon wearing wellington boots (female).

Here is a list of all the official attempted London Marathon GWR attempts:

Fastest marathon by a mascot (male)

Fastest marathon carrying a household appliance (white goods)

Fastest marathon carrying golf clubs (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a badminton player (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a body part (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a body part (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a book (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a book (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a boxer

Fastest marathon dressed as a can (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a candy confectionery item (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a Christmas cracker (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a Christmas cracker (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a crustacean (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a fairy tale character (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a fisher

Fastest marathon dressed as a food jar / tub (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a gingerbread person

Fastest marathon dressed as a glass (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a glass (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a golfer (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a heavy-duty vehicle (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a key (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a knight (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a lifeguard (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a Lucha libre wrestler (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a lumberjack (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a lumberjack (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a mammal (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a mammal (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a milk deliverer (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a monarch (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a pirate (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a postal worker (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a postal worker (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a road vehicle (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a savoury food (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a savoury food (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a scientist (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a scientist (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a star (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional aircraft (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional aircraft (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional dinosaur (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional plant (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional plant (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as a vegetable (female)

Fastest marathon dressed as an insect (male)

Fastest marathon dressed as reptile (female)

Fastest marathon dressed in a safari suit (male)

Fastest marathon dressed in an Australian Football League kit (male)

Fastest marathon dressed in pyjamas (female)

Fastest marathon dressed in pyjamas (female)

Fastest marathon dressed in pyjamas (male)

Fastest marathon dressed in traditional Malay dress (male)

Fastest marathon dressed in traditional Thai dress (female)

Fastest marathon in a four-person costume

Fastest marathon in a full-body inflatable costume (male)

Fastest marathon in a full-body inflatable costume (male)

Fastest marathon in a Kung Fu uniform

Fastest marathon in a non-racing wheelchair (female)

Fastest marathon in a three-person costume

Fastest marathon in a toga (male)

Fastest marathon in a two-person costume

Fastest marathon in highland dress (male)

Fastest marathon wearing a suit and dress shoes (male)

Fastest marathon wearing clogs (male)

Fastest marathon wearing wellington boots (female)

Fastest marathon with an ileostomy (female)

Fastest marathon with two runners handcuffed together (male)

Most underpants worn during a marathon (female)

The annual long-distance running event was first held in 1981, and has since become one of the most famous and popular marathons in the world, attracting elite athletes, amateur runners and charity fundraisers from around the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The London Marathon is known for its unique and diverse atmosphere, with thousands of spectators lining the route to cheer on the runners, and many participants dressing up in creative costumes to raise money for charity.