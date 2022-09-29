The marathon will see tens of thousands of runners take part

The world famous London Marathon is returning to the capital city this weekend. Thousands of runners will be taking part in the run.

Started in 1981, the marathon will see many taking to the streets of London in a bid to raise money as well as simply pull off the achievement of completing a marathon. Expect plenty of fancy dress in the ranks.

It will take place in October once again, with the exact date being Sunday 2 October. However despite taking place later in the year, it is the same route that you have come to expect from the London Marathon.

Here is all you need to know:

What is the route for the London Marathon in 2022?

The route for the London marathon has remained largely the same since it started in 1981. It takes in many of the capital’s most iconic landmarks.

The 26.2-mile challenge begins at one of the three start lines – Blue, Green or Red – near Blackheath in Greenwich. It finishes on The Mall.

Runners will go through Surrey Quays and Bermondsey and as they cross over Tower Bridge they will reach the halfway point. The participants will then head east through Wapping and pass Limehouse before heading into Canary Wharf.

For the final leg of the marathon, you will pass by the Tower of London and in the penultimate mile you will go along The Embankment, where runners can see the London Eye, Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. Runners will cross the finish line at The Mall.

London Marathon route 2022. (Credit: Mark Hall / National World)

Where does the London Marathon start and how to get there?

The start line is in Blackheath, there are three different ones - Blue, Green or Red.

You can get to Blackheath by train - with Blackheath Station being in the area. Southeastern is the rail service you will have to use. It is served by trains from London Charing Cross, London Victoria, Dartford via Bexleyheath and Dartford via Woolwich Arsenal.

Runners cross Tower Bridge at The London Marathon 2021

Participants can also get the bus to Blackheath. The services you need to watch out for are the 108, 202, 54, 89. These will take you to Blackheath Station.

Rail strikes are planned on 1 October, the day before the London Marathon and disruptions could continue into the next day. Make sure to check TrainLine and other apps before you travel on 2 October.

Where is the London Marathon finish line?

The finish line is The Mall in the City of Westminster. It is between Buckingham Palace at its western end and Trafalgar Square via Admiralty Arch to the east.

The Mall’s location in central London means that there are many options for travelling to and from it once you have finished the marathon or collected a runner. The nearest tube stations are Westminster, St James’s Park, Victoria, Hyde Park Corner, Charing Cross.