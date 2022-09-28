Participants will pass the Thames Barrier and Tower Bridge before reaching Buckingham Palace

50,000 runners are expected to hit the streets of London this weekend for what is set to be the largest ever staged marathon in the world and London Marathon’s biggest ever event.

Since its inaugural race in 1981, the London Marathon route has remained largely unchanged as it encompasses so many of the England’s capital’s most famous landmarks.

This year will be the 42nd edition of the race which is a predominantly flat course starting in Blackheath.

The race has several components: it is a mass race for the public as well as a professional race for men and women long-distance runners.

Since 2006, the elite race has been part of the World Marathon Majors which includes six of the world’s top level races.

Eliud Kipchoge and Paula Radcliffe are the current course record holders of the race with the Kenyon 37-year-old completing the men’s race in 2:02:37 in 2019.

British runner Radcliffe set her record in 2003 after completing the 26.2 mile course in 2:15:25.

With only a few days to go before the London Marathon begins, here is all you need to know about what participants will pass along their 26.2 mile route...

When is the 2022 TCS London Marathon?

The race will take place on Sunday 2 October 2022 with the elite men and mass race beginning at 9.40am (BST). The elite wheelchair races will start at 8.50am while the elite women’s race commences at 9am.

BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer will once again have all of the coverage from the capital, as they have done for the past 41 years.

Runners passing Buckingham Palace at the end of London Marathon

What is the 2022 London Marathon course?

As per usual, the race will commence in Greenwich Park before going out to Woolwich and back in to Deptford along the River Thames.

From here, runners will run along the river bank through Rotherhithe and Bermondsey before crossing Tower Bridge to run to Canary Wharf.

After looping round the docks, runners will run back through Tower Hill and Blackfriars before reaching Westminster and St James’ Park.

The end of the race will see runners go past Buckingham Palace along the Mall.

What landmarks will be seen on the 2022 London Marathon course?

The first landmark runners will pass is the Cutty Sark. Built in Dumbarton, Scotland in 1869, this British Clipper ship represents the pinnacle of clipper ship design and was one of the fastest ships of its day.

Runners will cross Tower Bridge between mile 12 and mile 13 representing another of London’s famous landmarks.

At mile 15, runners will then see Canary Wharf as they weave they way around the City and docks before running back along past Tower Hill.

They will then see The Shard across the river as they pass through near St Paul’s Cathedral before reaching Embankment and Westminster with the London Eye just across the river.

St Paul’s Cathedral is the second most famous Anglican cathedral in London and is the seat of the Bishop of London.

Westminster is the home to the most famous Anglican cathedral as well as housing the Houses of Parliament and the newly refurbished Big Ben.

As runners complete their 26.2 mile course, they will then pass the most famous of all London landmarks as they reach Buckingham Palace.