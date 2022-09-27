For third and final time, the London Marathon will take place in October rather than its usual Spring schedule

For what could be the last time, the TCS London Marathon is being held in October but organisers have said it will revert to the usual spring time in 2023.

In 2020, the London Marathon was pushed back to October due to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and it has since kept that October timeline for the subsequent three years.

However, it now looks as if it will go back to the usual April time slot come 2023.

This year is also likely to see the biggest turnout at the London Marathon as well as it potentially being the largest marathon ever staged anywhere in the world.

50,000 runners are expected to take part in the course which begins in Greenwich park as well as a further 50,000 taking part in the virtual marathon which can be run anywhere in the world between 00:00 and 23.59 on Sunday 2 October 2022.

Here is all you need to know about when the London Marathon will take place...

When is the London Marathon 2022?

This year will see the London Marathon take place on Sunday 2 October 2022 with the main mass race starting at 9.40am (BST)

Full schedule:

8.50am - Elite wheelchair men’s and women’s races

9am - Elite women’s race

9.40am - Elite men’s race and mass start

Eliud Kipchoge finishes the London Marathon and sets a course record. He will be back this weekend

When will the London Marathon be in 2023?

Organisers have confirmed that the race will revert back to the usual April slot next year and is set for Sunday 23 April.

On the TCS London Marathon website, the event director of London Marathon Events Hugh Brasher said: “We are living in a hugely uncertain world - a world where different approaches to managing Covid-19 are being explored and executed.

“The London Marathon is an extraordinary and unique celebration of the family of humankind coming together. We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London, enabling tens of millions to be raised for good causes and giving people the certainty that their hard work and training will allow them to experience the amazing crowds cheering them every step of the way from Greenwich to Westminster.

“For 39 years, the London Marathon has been a spring event and we will return to our traditional slot in the calendar in 2022, when the TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday 23 April 2022.”

This year will see a similar course has to what has been run throughout the years with runners starting the 26.2 mile route in Greenwich Park and finishing by St James’ Park on the Mall.

How to watch this year’s London Marathon

As per the last 41 years, the London Marathon will be covered by the BBC with BBC1, BBC2 and BBC iPlayer all showing the action across the 26.2 mile course.

Fans will be able to watch the world’s greatest ever marathon runner, Eliud Kipchoge, in London once again after it was announced he would be participating.

Kipchoge currently holds not only the London Marathon record, with a time of 2:02:37,but also recently beat his own marathon record at the Berlin event last weekend.