London Marathon returns to the capital next week

Thousands of runners will descend on the capital next weekend for the London Marathon. Hopefuls will be looking to conquer the 26.2 mile challenge.

The marathon is scheduled for Sunday, 2 October. It is the third year that the event has been held in October after initially being pushed back from April in 2020 due to the Covid-19pandemic.

If you know someone who is running the marathon, or simply just want to watch the event and take it all in, then you might be wondering how you can tune in.

Here is all you need to know:

Is the London Marathon on TV?

The London Marathon began in 1981 and coverage of the event has been carried by the BBC every single year. It is one of the flagship sporting occasions covered by the national broadcaster.

It will be shown across the BBC channels, iPlayer and the Red button on Sunday 2 October. Meaning you will have plenty of options for watching the marathon.

What channel is the London Marathon on?

The BBC will be carrying coverage of the London Marathon once again in 2022. The build up will be shown from on BBC Two from 8.30am until 9.20am. Coverage of the event proper will begin on BBC One at 9.25am and run until 2.35pm. It will also be shown on the Red Button.

If you are outside of the UK, it will be broadcast on the following platforms and services:

Flotrack- Australia, Canada, USA

SportTV 2 - Brazil

Great Sports Channel - China

Olympic Channel - China, Japan, MENA

EBU - Europe

ZDF - Germany

Sport 1 - Israel

NTV - Kenya

Sky Sport 6 - New Zealand

NRK 1 - Norway

SuperSport Variety 3 and 4 - Pan Africa

Eurosport 2 - Europe and Asia

Eurosport Player - Europe and Asia

Discovery+ - Asia and Europe

ESPN Play - Latin America

Star+ - Latin America

Teledeporte - Spain

SRG-SSR - Switzerland

ZBC2 - Tanzania

NTV - Uganda

Reuters - Worldwide (except UK)

SNTV - Worldwide (except UK)

Back of the pack runners on The Mall heading towards the finish line at the end of the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon

Is there a live stream of the London Marathon?

BBC will also be showing the London Marathon on its website and also iPlayer. So you will be able to watch the marathon even if you don’t have access to a TV.

Will there be a virtual London Marathon in 2022?

In 2021, tens of thousands of people from around the world took place in a virtual London Marathon, in which they had a full 24 hours to complete a 26.2 mile course of their choosing.

The virtual marathon will return in 2022 which gives people the chance to take on the challenge from wherever they live in the world.

How much does entry into the London Marathon 2022 cost?

The cost of a place in the London Marathon for successful UK participants is £49 (with a £2 discount for members of UKA-affiliated running clubs).

While ballot entrants don’t have to pay anything when they enter, UK residents can opt to donate their entry fee to The London Marathon Charitable Trust, whether they are successful in their ballot attempt or not.