The Big Half is a 13 mile run between Central London and Greenwich

The Big Half is an annual marathon run across London.

The race – which is a little over 13 miles long – took place between Central London and Greenwich. Recognisable runners include Mo Farah, Eilish McColgan, and Ellis Cross.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Big Half 2022.

What is the Big Half?

The Big Half is a half marathon. It’s an annual race, though it’s only been held since 2018. The 2022 race is the fifth time the Big Half has been held.

There are a number of elite races taking part within that, where competitors from both the Olympics and Paralympics attempt to run the marathon very quickly.

When is the Big Half 2022?

The Big Half began at 8am on Sunday 4 September 2022.

What is the route of the Big Half?

The route was 13.1 miles, or slightly under 22 kilometres. A marathon is typically 42 kilometres, or a little over 26 miles. Hence a half marathon is half that, as you’ve probably put together.

The race starts by Tower Bridge in central London, and then finishes at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich.

Who’s running in the Big Half 2022?

Sir Mo Farah crosses the finish line in Greenwich as he celebrates winning the Big Half for a third time (Credit: Official Big Half via Twitter)

There’s a number of recognisable runners amongst this year’s Big Half athletes. Olympian Mo Farah is perhaps the most high profile competitor in the annual half marathon, though he’s joined by paralymic gold medalist David Weir and Commonwealth games champion JonBoy Smith.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Eden Rainbow-Cooper and two-time London marathon winner Shelly Woods are also competing in the half-marathon this year.

Who won the Big Half this year?

Some of the 2022 winners have already crossed the finish line. In the elite men’s wheelchair race, David Weir finished first, with Danny Sidbury second and Jonboy Smith third. Meanwhile, Eden Rainbow-Cooper won the elite women’s wheelchair race.

Mo Farah won the elite men’s race, with Jack Rowe finishing second and Jake Smith third. Eilish McColgan won the elite women’s race, Charlotte Purdue finishes second and Samantha Harrison third.

Who won the Big Half in previous years?

Mo Farah has won the men’s race twice previously, in both 2018 and 2019. Kenenisa Bekele won in 2020 and Jake Smith won in 2021.

Charlotte Purdue has won the women’s race three times previously, in 2018, 2019, and 2021. In 2020, the race was won by Lily Partridge.

How can I watch the Big Half on TV?

The Big Half isn’t playing on normal television – you won’t be able to find it on BBC One or any of the sport channels.

You’ll have to watch it online, or via a digital platform. The Big Half will be live on the BBC Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

When is the Big Half 2023?

At the moment, we don’t know – it’s yet to be officially announced by the marathon’s organisers.

However, it is widely assumed/expected that the Big Half will return to its traditional April home from 2023 onwards.

When is the next full London Marathon?